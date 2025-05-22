RCB’s Chances of Finishing Top of IPL 2025 Table Gets Significant Boost After GT’s Loss to LSG

With GT capped at a maximum of 20 points and RCB capable of reaching 21, the power has shifted to give RCB a chance to finish top of the table.

In a season where margins are razor-thin and playoff permutations change with every match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) just received a significant boost to their campaign. Gujarat Titans‘ (GT) unexpected loss to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday night has opened up a real shot for Rajat Patidar and his men to finish at the top of the IPL 2025 points table.

The Numbers Before the Game

Heading into the match, Gujarat Titans were sitting pretty at the top with 18 points from 12 matches. They had the cushion of two games to seal a top-two finish — and potentially the top spot — with a win in both outings enough to push them to 22 points. RCB, meanwhile, were placed second with 17 points from 12 matches. The road to the top looked steep, almost blocked, with GT’s consistency and net run rate advantage.

GT’s Slip-Up Changes the Equation

But GT’s surprise loss to LSG changed the equation entirely. They remain at 18 points after 13 games and now have only one match left in the league stage. That means the maximum GT can reach is 20 points.

RCB, with 17 points from 12 matches, suddenly find themselves with a golden opportunity. Two wins from their remaining games would catapult them to 21 — a tally only Punjab Kings can reach. Even then, they will have to win by significant margins in both games to surpass RCB’s NRR. In other words, RCB’s fate is now in their own hands.

Also Read:

Even if RCB win just one of their two remaining games and end on 19, they can still hope to top the table — but only if GT lose their final game or if rain plays spoilsport, then equation will come down to net run rate with RCB’s NRR needing to surpass GT’s +0.602. That, however, would require a significant margin of victory.

Pos Team P W L NR NRR Points 1 GT 13 9 4 0 +0.602 18 2 RCB 12 8 3 1 +0.482 17 3 PBKS 12 8 3 1 +0.389 17 4 MI 13 8 5 0 +1.292 16 5 DC 13 6 6 1 -0.019 13 6 LSG 13 6 7 0 -0.337 12 7 KKR 13 5 6 2 +0.193 12 8 SRH 12 4 7 1 -1.005 9 9 RR 14 4 10 0 -0.549 8 10 CSK 13 3 10 0 -1.030 6

A Statistical Perspective

Before GT’s defeat, they were strong contenders to finish first — with a potential tally of 22 points. RCB, even with a perfect run, could have only reached 21. That essentially meant GT needed just one more win to eliminate RCB’s hopes of finishing top.

But now, with GT capped at a maximum of 20 and RCB capable of reaching 21, the power has shifted. RCB will also temporarily climb up to the top spot if they win their match against SRH on Friday.

The Road Ahead

RCB’s remaining two fixtures against SRH and LSG are now not just about sealing a top-four or top-two spot — the possibility of topping the league is alive. With form on their side and momentum building, they’ll look to finish strong and seize the advantage gifted by GT’s stumble.

In a season filled with surprises, RCB now has the chance to script their own — by going from dark horses for the top spot to potential table-toppers, all thanks to one unexpected result in Lucknow.