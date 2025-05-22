News
RCB Top of IPL 2025 Table RCB vs SRH
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB’s Chances of Finishing Top of IPL 2025 Table Gets Significant Boost After GT’s Loss to LSG

Prasenjiit Dey
Prasenjiit Dey
Last updated: May 23, 2025 - 3 min read

With GT capped at a maximum of 20 points and RCB capable of reaching 21, the power has shifted to give RCB a chance to finish top of the table.

RCB Top of IPL 2025 Table RCB vs SRH

In a season where margins are razor-thin and playoff permutations change with every match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) just received a significant boost to their campaign. Gujarat Titans‘ (GT) unexpected loss to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday night has opened up a real shot for Rajat Patidar and his men to finish at the top of the IPL 2025 points table.

The Numbers Before the Game

Heading into the match, Gujarat Titans were sitting pretty at the top with 18 points from 12 matches. They had the cushion of two games to seal a top-two finish — and potentially the top spot — with a win in both outings enough to push them to 22 points. RCB, meanwhile, were placed second with 17 points from 12 matches. The road to the top looked steep, almost blocked, with GT’s consistency and net run rate advantage.

GT’s Slip-Up Changes the Equation

But GT’s surprise loss to LSG changed the equation entirely. They remain at 18 points after 13 games and now have only one match left in the league stage. That means the maximum GT can reach is 20 points.

RCB, with 17 points from 12 matches, suddenly find themselves with a golden opportunity. Two wins from their remaining games would catapult them to 21 — a tally only Punjab Kings can reach. Even then, they will have to win by significant margins in both games to surpass RCB’s NRR. In other words, RCB’s fate is now in their own hands.

Also Read:

Even if RCB win just one of their two remaining games and end on 19, they can still hope to top the table — but only if GT lose their final game or if rain plays spoilsport, then equation will come down to net run rate with RCB’s NRR needing to surpass GT’s +0.602. That, however, would require a significant margin of victory.

Pos Team P W L NR NRR Points
1GT13940+0.60218
2RCB12831+0.48217
3PBKS12831+0.38917
4MI13850+1.29216
5DC13661-0.01913
6LSG13670-0.33712
7KKR13562+0.19312
8SRH12471-1.0059
9RR144100-0.5498
10CSK133100-1.0306

A Statistical Perspective

Before GT’s defeat, they were strong contenders to finish first — with a potential tally of 22 points. RCB, even with a perfect run, could have only reached 21. That essentially meant GT needed just one more win to eliminate RCB’s hopes of finishing top.

But now, with GT capped at a maximum of 20 and RCB capable of reaching 21, the power has shifted. RCB will also temporarily climb up to the top spot if they win their match against SRH on Friday.

The Road Ahead

RCB’s remaining two fixtures against SRH and LSG are now not just about sealing a top-four or top-two spot — the possibility of topping the league is alive. With form on their side and momentum building, they’ll look to finish strong and seize the advantage gifted by GT’s stumble.

In a season filled with surprises, RCB now has the chance to script their own — by going from dark horses for the top spot to potential table-toppers, all thanks to one unexpected result in Lucknow.

Cricket
Indian Cricket Team
IPL 2025
Rajat Patidar
RCB
RCB vs SRH
Virat Kohli
Prasenjiit Dey
Prasenjiit Dey

Prasenjiit Dey is the Co-founder and CEO of cricxtasy.com. He has been in the sports content creation and journalism field for about a decade now and has worked with numerous renowned publications like Cricbuzz, The ICC, Fancode, The Hindu, The Quint, Sportskeeda, and Firstpost among others.

Read more

