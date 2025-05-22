News
RCB Head Coach Provides Critical Update on Rajat Patidar and Phil Salt Ahead of SRH Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Head Coach Provides Critical Update on Rajat Patidar and Phil Salt Ahead of SRH Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 22, 2025 - 2 min read
RCB Head Coach Provides Critical Update on Rajat Patidar and Phil Salt Ahead of SRH Clash

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who have already qualified for the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), got a major boost for their final two league games and the playoffs. RCB play Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) next tomorrow (May 23)

Skipper Rajat Patidar, who suffered a bad finger injury prior to IPL suspension, benefited from the extra time and has currently recovered. Along with him, wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt, who missed RCB’s last two completed games with sickness, is also fit. The duo is likely to be available for selection for the SRH game.

Giving the updates in the pre-match press conference on the eve of the SRH match, RCB coach Andy Flower said,

“Rajat Patidar’s right hand (finger injury) had time to recover, making him fit to bat again. ​Additionally, Salt, who had been sick, got a chance to recharge his batteries and is now back at full force,” he said on the eve of his side’s penultimate league fixture versus Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow.

How can RCB finish in top-two?

RCB are currently second in the IPL 2025 standings, trailing table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) by just one point. RCB have 17 points from 12 matches while GT have 18 points with both teams have two games remaining. Punjab Kings (PBKS) sit in third place with the same points as RCB but a weaker net run rate.

To secure a top-two finish and gain two chances at reaching the final, the Rajat Patidar-led side must win their remaining matches while hoping GT loses at least one. If PBKS also win their last two games, RCB and PBKS could claim the top two spots, pushing GT down to third in the final standings.

IPL 2025
Phil Salt
Rajat Patidar
RCB
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

