News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Shubman Gill Abhishek Sharma GT SRH IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Shubman Gill Reveals the Reason for the Fight with THIS SRH Batter Over Bat Incident during IPL 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: May 22, 2025 - 3 min read

He scored a century after borrowing Gill's bat.

Shubman Gill Abhishek Sharma GT SRH IPL 2025

Ahead of the ongoing GT vs LSG clash, skipper Shubman Gill revealed his fight with his national teammate and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Gill shares a good friendship with Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma. Furthermore, he shares an excellent relationship with Abhishek, having played together from a young age and represented Punjab in domestic cricket.

What Shubman Gill said over fight with Abhishek Sharma?

While speaking on JioStar’s Gen Bold, the Gujarat Titans skipper shared about the recent bat incident.

“It actually started back in our U-16 days. Abhishek began playing with my bat – there’s a story behind it. He was batting on 80 or 90 runs using my match bat, and I didn’t want it to break, so I asked him to return it. We ended up having a bit of a fight over that! But whenever he asked for my bat, I always gave it to him – and he scored a lot of runs with it.”

This comes after Abhishek had shared that he used Gill’s bat in his game against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The 24-year-old went on to score 141 runs off 55 balls during the chase to help his side win by eight wickets. Abhishek had taken Gill’s bat during their previous clash in Hyderabad, where the leftie could manage only eight runs.

ALSO READ:

The pair has had impressive individual performances in IPL 2025, even though their teams have experienced very different fortunes. Abhishek has shown flashes of brilliance but with less consistency. He has scored 373 runs in 12 games, averaging 33.90 with a remarkable strike rate of 192.26. Sunrisers Hyderabad are struggling near the bottom, placed eighth with just four victories from 12 games.

On the other hand, Gill has been in outstanding form, sitting second on the Orange Cap list with 601 runs from 12 matches, boasting an average above 60 and a strike rate of 155.69. Gill’s Gujarat Titans are leading the table with nine wins in 12 matches, ahead of their LSG clash, which is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They will look to finish strong as they aim for a top-two finish on the points table.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Abhishek Sharma
GT vs LSG
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Ishan Kishan
Lucknow Super Giants
Shubman Gill
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

[WATCH] Akash Singh Recreates Digvesh Rathi’s ‘Notebook Celebration’ After Cleaning Up Jos Buttler in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash

11:17 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Why Is Travis Head Not in SRH Playing XI Against Guajart Titans in IPL 2025 Clash?

Will Travis Head Play in SRH vs RCB Clash? SRH Bowling Coach Reveals

Travis Head had missed Sunrisers Hyderabad's previous match against Lucknow Super Giants due to COVID-19.
10:46 pm
Vishnu PN
Why Isn’t Sai Sudharsan Part of Gujarat Titans Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against Delhi Capitals?

Why Isn’t Sai Sudharsan Part of Gujarat Titans Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against Lucknow Super Giants?

9:17 pm
Vishnu PN
Scary To Watch! Arshad Khan Suffers Two Nasty Falls in the Same Over During GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash

Scary To Watch! Arshad Khan Suffers Two Nasty Falls in the Same Over During GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash

8:49 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Digvesh Singh Rathi LSG vs MI IPL 2025

Why is Digvesh Singh Rathi not in LSG Playing XI against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 match?

Digvesh has played all 12 matches so far this season and this is the first match that he is missing.
7:45 pm
Vishnu PN
GT vs LSG Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Today IPL 2025 Match

GT vs LSG Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Today IPL 2025 Match

Gujarat Titans have already sealed a spot in the playoffs.
7:23 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.