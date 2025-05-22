Shubman Gill Reveals the Reason for the Fight with THIS SRH Batter Over Bat Incident during IPL 2025

He scored a century after borrowing Gill's bat.

Ahead of the ongoing GT vs LSG clash, skipper Shubman Gill revealed his fight with his national teammate and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Gill shares a good friendship with Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma. Furthermore, he shares an excellent relationship with Abhishek, having played together from a young age and represented Punjab in domestic cricket.

What Shubman Gill said over fight with Abhishek Sharma?

While speaking on JioStar’s Gen Bold, the Gujarat Titans skipper shared about the recent bat incident.

“It actually started back in our U-16 days. Abhishek began playing with my bat – there’s a story behind it. He was batting on 80 or 90 runs using my match bat, and I didn’t want it to break, so I asked him to return it. We ended up having a bit of a fight over that! But whenever he asked for my bat, I always gave it to him – and he scored a lot of runs with it.”

This comes after Abhishek had shared that he used Gill’s bat in his game against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The 24-year-old went on to score 141 runs off 55 balls during the chase to help his side win by eight wickets. Abhishek had taken Gill’s bat during their previous clash in Hyderabad, where the leftie could manage only eight runs.

The pair has had impressive individual performances in IPL 2025, even though their teams have experienced very different fortunes. Abhishek has shown flashes of brilliance but with less consistency. He has scored 373 runs in 12 games, averaging 33.90 with a remarkable strike rate of 192.26. Sunrisers Hyderabad are struggling near the bottom, placed eighth with just four victories from 12 games.

On the other hand, Gill has been in outstanding form, sitting second on the Orange Cap list with 601 runs from 12 matches, boasting an average above 60 and a strike rate of 155.69. Gill’s Gujarat Titans are leading the table with nine wins in 12 matches, ahead of their LSG clash, which is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They will look to finish strong as they aim for a top-two finish on the points table.

