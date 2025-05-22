News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
RCB Sign Former Delhi Capitals Batter as Jacob Bethell Replacement for IPL 2025 Playoffs
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Sign Former Delhi Capitals Batter as Jacob Bethell Replacement for IPL 2025 Playoffs

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: May 22, 2025 - 1 min read
RCB Sign Former Delhi Capitals Batter as Jacob Bethell Replacement for IPL 2025 Playoffs

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Playoffs, many of the overseas players from their roster will be unavailable due to National duties. They will miss the services of their English opener. Thereby, former Delhi Capitals player Tim Seifert has been named as Jacob Bethell replacement.

RCB are slated to play two more league games ahead of the Playoffs. Their next match is against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 23, followed by their Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clash on May 27. Bethell, however, will be unavailable post their SRH game.

More to follow…

IPL 2025
Jacob Bethell
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Tim Seifert
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

Ayush Mhatre will captain India U-19 on their tour to England, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi is also included in the squad.

CSK Youngster Named India U19 Squad Captain For England Tour, One More IPL 2025 Star Picked

Both have already fetched accolades from experts and fans, and this tour will help them hone their skills.
2:02 pm
Darpan Jain

PBKS Player Gets Backing for England Test Tour, Labelled ‘A Perfect Fit’

India will begin the series against England from June 20
1:24 pm
Samarnath Soory
Sai Sudharsan has taken his T20 game to a new level, mixing consistency with explosion to form a combination like never before.

The Secret Force Behind Sai Sudharsan’s Imroved Power Hitting in IPL 2025

Sudharsan has taken his T20 game to a new level, mixing consistency with explosion.
10:15 am
Darpan Jain
GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 64 Playing XI IPL 2025

GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 64 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 Match 64 between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.
1:15 pm
Sandip Pawar
GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction for match 64 in the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 64 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 64 between GT and LSG.
9:12 am
Sandip Pawar
RCB Youngster Set For Trial By Fire Against India in Test Series

RCB Youngster Set For Trial By Fire Against India in Test Series

11:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.