RCB Sign Former Delhi Capitals Batter as Jacob Bethell Replacement for IPL 2025 Playoffs

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Playoffs, many of the overseas players from their roster will be unavailable due to National duties. They will miss the services of their English opener. Thereby, former Delhi Capitals player Tim Seifert has been named as Jacob Bethell replacement.

RCB are slated to play two more league games ahead of the Playoffs. Their next match is against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 23, followed by their Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clash on May 27. Bethell, however, will be unavailable post their SRH game.

More to follow…