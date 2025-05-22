4 Reasons Why Mumbai Indians Are the Most Dangerous Team in IPL 2025 Playoffs

MI have won seven of their last eight matches in IPL 2025.

Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians and Mitchell Santner of Mumbai Indians celebrate win with players during match 29 of the Indian Premier League season 18 (IPL 2025) between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on the 13th April 2025 Photo by Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for IPL

The former five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), had a poor start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They lost four of their first five games in the tournament, but as they started picking up pace, they instilled fear in the fans of other franchises.

Mumbai Indians booked their spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs on Wednesday by beating Delhi Capitals by 59 runs at Wankhede Stadium. This was their seventh win in the previous eight outings.

Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) were the first three teams to reach the playoffs. The Hardik Pandya-led side has looked in tremendous form, and could be the favourites given the star power they have. Here we take a look at four reasons why MI could be the most dangerous team in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Experience of Winning Titles Gives Mumbai Indians An Edge in IPL 2025 Playoffs

If we look at the four teams in the IPL 2025 playoffs, there’s a certain fear factor with the Mumbai Indians that others don’t possess. Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri once said, “When you see Max Verstappen in your car’s mirrors, you know it’s a matter of when and not if (he’s gonna pass you).” You can pretty much relate the same inevitability factor to the MI side.

After all, it’s a franchise with the joint-most IPL titles in their cabinet. The Titans have won one title and have been in the playoffs in three out of four seasons they have played. RCB and PBKS are still searching for their maiden trophy after being part of the league since its inception.

That experience of playing in the playoffs and winning makes them a strong contender, even if they do not finish in the top two. The advantage of finishing in the top two is such that only one team in IPL history has won the trophy after playing an Eliminator.

There’s a good possibility that MI will have to play in the Eliminator. But they have players who have been in pressure situations in IPL as well as in international cricket.

The Jasprit Bumrah & Suryakumar Yadav Factor

When you think of the most valuable players in the Mumbai Indians side, you can’t look past Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav. One holds the key with the ball while the other carries the batting unit on his back.

Bumrah is by far the best bowler in the world, and having him on the side means MI have 20 runs more to play with. He has taken 16 wickets in the ongoing tournament at a ridiculous economy of 6.39. For context, only one other bowler, with a minimum of 20 overs, has an economy of less than seven in the season. Kuldeep Yadav has conceded 6.85, and he doesn’t bowl in death overs. Bumrah’s sheer ability to turn the game on its head keeps MI in the game more often than not.

Suryakumar Yadav became the batter with the most number of successive 25+ scores in the shorter format. He has amassed 583 runs in the season, averaging nearly 73 at an incredible strike rate of 170. You have to understand how astonishing it is to score that volume of runs at that strike rate while batting in the middle order.

Mumbai Indians’ Dominant Display

Mumbai Indians currently have a net run-rate of 1.292, which perfectly highlights the kind of season they have had. When MI have won, they have done it with massive margins, and when they have lost, they have fallen in close finishes.

What it shows is, when they have been in a strong position, they have been ruthless, giving no chance to their opponents. They have a good balance in their playing line-up, with deep batting and plenty of bowling options.

Nailed The Replacements for IPL 2025 Playoffs

One of the major issues for franchises for the resumption after a temporary suspension was players’ availability. With Australia and South Africa preparing for the WTC final and England hosting West Indies in an ODI series, many players will be unavailable for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Gujarat Titans are set to lose Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada, while Punjab Kings will be without Marco Jansen. RCB will miss Lungi Ngidi and Jacob Bethell, and there’s uncertainty around Josh Hazlewood. Titans have signed Kusal Mendis as Buttler’s replacement, whereas Kyle Jamieson will take Jansen’s place in the PBKS playing XI. RCB have roped in Tim Seifert and Blessing Muzarabani.

Mumbai Indians have brought in Jonny Bairstow, Charith Asalanka, and Richard Gleeson to replace Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, and Corbin Bosch. Rickelton and Jacks have been key performers for MI, but the players coming in fit the roles perfectly without disrupting the squad balance.

