News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
'Needs a Tweak': Former India Captain Urges Revamping THIS RULE After It Cost Mumbai Indians Crucial Points in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘Needs a Tweak’: Former India Captain Urges Revamping THIS RULE After It Cost Mumbai Indians Crucial Points in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: May 21, 2025 - 4 min read

MI lost that match by 3 wickets.

'Needs a Tweak': Former India Captain Urges Revamping THIS RULE After It Cost Mumbai Indians Crucial Points in IPL 2025

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar has voiced his protest regarding the over-rate penalty clause of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He explained how the clash between the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and the 2022 title-winners Gujarat Titans (GT) was all set for a nail-biting finish. However, the match got delayed twice at the Wankhede Stadium due to the sudden Mumbai rain.

When it resumed for the second time, GT needed 15 runs off an over to win the match and the umpires handed MI a penalty for maintaining a slow over-rate. This forced Hardik Pandya and Co. to keep only four players outside the 30-yard circle.

“The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans game was a thriller, with the current toppers of the league snatching a win off the last ball of the match. While the rains had halted the proceedings, conflicting reports were coming in on the last time for the fixture to be called off. Finally, when play resumed just before 12:30 in the morning with just one out of the two overs remaining to be bowled, Mumbai Indians, who were a bit tardy in bowling their overs, were also penalised with one less fielder beyond the 30-metre circle,” Gavaskar wrote in his Sportstar column.

Sunil Gavaskar says the rule was unfair for Mumbai Indians

While the former player has mentioned the significance of this rule, he also demanded a specific tweak in it to better establish the balance between the two teams. He believes that MI would have made up for their previous delay if the match didn’t face an interruption due to the rain. According to Gavaskar, adjudging a penalty for the uncontrollable was an unfair gesture towards the franchise.

“That was a bit harsh, for if the game had not been interrupted by rain, they could have made up time in the 19th over and so had all five fielders outside the circle for the final over. This penalty clause is very good, but perhaps needs a tweak in case a similar interruption happens. For example, if a team is a minute or so behind the required time and there are still six overs remaining, then the rains come in, play might restart with just one over left,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Moreover, he emphasized how these small cricketing rules affect the points table standings. MI might have defended the total with five fielders outside the circle, which could have made the playoffs race a bit easier for them. However, he has called for a solution or to make the clause a bit more flexible to ensure fairness in the upcoming matches.

“This happened in the Mumbai vs Gujarat game. The penalty of having one less fielder is a stiff punishment in such cases. The bowling team had ample overs to make up for being a minute or so short of the required time. This penalty can make the difference between winning and losing. Hopefully, better cricketing minds than mine will come up with a solution or a reason to continue with the current penalty clause,” stated Gavaskar.

MI playoffs chances

Pandya and Co. are currently placed fourth in the points table, with seven wins in 12 matches. They are set to face the third-placed Punjab Kings (PBKS), followed by tonight’s clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Rain could affect MI’s playoff hopes once again due to the severe downpour in Mumbai. If their match against DC gets washed out, MI will need to beat PBKS to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
MI vs DC
MI vs GT
Mumbai Indians
Sunil Gavaskar
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

‘Total Flop’: Hardik Pandya Faces Backlash After Failing With the Bat Again, Departs for 3(6) During MI vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

‘Should resign captaincy’: Hardik Pandya Faces Backlash After Failing With the Bat Again, Departs for 3(6) During MI vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

9:39 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Why Is KL Rahul Not in Delhi Capitals Playing XI for Must-Win Clash Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025?

Why Is KL Rahul Not in Delhi Capitals Playing XI for Must-Win Clash Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025?

8:39 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Axar Patel Delhi Capitals Rinku Singh DC vs KKR IPL 2025

Why is Axar Patel Not Playing for Delhi Capitals in Crucial IPL 2025 Playoffs Hopes Match vs Mumbai Indians? New Captain Takes Over

Delhi Capitals are missing their regular captain Axar Patel for the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians.
7:37 pm
Vishnu PN
‘Similar to Brian Lara’: Aussie Power-Hitting Coach Reveals How Gujarat Titans Star Evolved Himself Into a T20 Asset

‘Similar to Brian Lara’: Aussie Power-Hitting Coach Reveals How Gujarat Titans Star Evolved Himself Into a T20 Asset

6:57 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Rajasthan Royals Star Who Skipped Remainder of IPL 2025 Gets Ruled Out of ENG vs WI ODI Series

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) player had been sidelined for the rest of IPL 2025 due to the injury.
6:09 pm
Vishnu PN
mi vs dc ipl 2025 mumbai weather updates wankhede stadium

What Happens if MI vs DC Gets Washed Out? Who Between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals Will Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs

The rain threat looms over Wednesday's IPL 2025 clash
5:24 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.