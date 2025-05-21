What Happens if MI vs DC Gets Washed Out? Who Between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals Will Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs

The rain threat looms over Wednesday's IPL 2025 clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to eliminate Delhi Capitals (DC) from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs race when they face off at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

However, those plans could be doused by the cloud cover over Mumbai.

If MI wins this match, followed by their last league match against Punjab Kings, along with other results going their way, MI can climb to the top of the table.

If MI loses tomorrow, they might be mathematically in the race for the fourth and final spot, but they will need other results to be in their favour.

If DC wins today’s match, their qualification will still depend on MI’s last clash. A defeat, however, will send MI through.

On May 20, a new rule has been added in case rain interrupts any of the fixtures. There will be 120 minutes of cut-off time for all games. Previously, league games had one hour of cut-off time.

In case rain interrupts play, here’s everything you need to know about the cut-off time for the MI vs DC match.

What happens if MI vs DC gets washed out?

If the game gets washed out due to heavy rain and yellow alert from the Indian Meteorological Department, the qualification scenarios can get flipped.

Given the massive cut-off time alloted to the game, things can get interesting. Both teams get a point each which means MI will be in fourth. DC will then need PBKS to beat MI in their final group game on and also will have to work hard to beat PBKS themselves on May 24.

Overall, if the game gets washed out, it is MI’s race to lose.

MI vs DC Weather Forecast: Will the Pre-monsoon showers affect the match?

During the match hours, Mumbai will likely experience overcast and breezy conditions with 24% chances of rain as per Accuweather. The temperature may be around 34 degrees Celsius with high humidity, influencing the dew factor in the second innings.

The MI vs DC IPL 2025 match can be reduced to a 14-over-per-side contest following a rain delay. In that case, the powerplay will last for four overs, and each team can use up to five bowlers—four of whom can bowl a maximum of three overs, while one can bowl two.

MI vs DC: What is the cut-off time for a 5-over game?

According to the IPL playing conditions, a group-stage fixture like MI vs DC can be extended by a maximum of 120 minutes beyond the scheduled finish time. This buffer exists to accommodate delays, especially due to rain or poor light.

However, the overs will be deducted accordingly if the toss is also delayed. The cut-off time for a 5-over-a-side game is 11:54 PM IST.

IPL 2025 Shortened Match Conditions

🕒 Extra Time : Matches can be extended by up to 120 minutes if there’s a delay or interruption.

: Matches can be extended by up to if there’s a delay or interruption. ⏱️ Sequence for Using Extra Time : Use the 120-minute buffer Use time set aside for strategic timeouts Shorten the break between innings (if needed)

: 📉 When Are Overs Cut Down? If a full game can’t fit into the available time (including the extra hour), overs will start being reduced.

🔢 Overs Calculation Rate : Reduced overs are calculated at a pace of 14.11 overs per hour of time left.

: ✅ Minimum Overs Needed : At least 5 overs per side must be played for a result to count.

: 🌧️ Interrupted Games : If rain affects the match, the DLS method will be used to decide the outcome.

: ❌ If Game Can’t Be Finished : If even a 5-over game can’t happen, the match ends with no result, and both teams get one point.

