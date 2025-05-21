News
MI vs DC Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl

MI vs DC Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 21, 2025 - 2 min read

Mumbai Indians will return to action for the first time since the IPL 2025 resumed.

MI vs DC Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Match No. 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Let’s check the MI vs DC Playing 11 for today.

Mumbai Indians will return to action for the first time since the IPL 2025 resumed. With 14 points from 12 matches, a win here will seal their spot in the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals have already played one match after the break but faced a heavy defeat against Gujarat Titans by 10 wickets. They have 13 points from 12 matches. A win will keep them in the race for the playoffs, but a loss will end their chances.

MI vs DC Playing 11 Today

Even though both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals lost their previous matches, they are likely to stick with the same playing eleven

Mumbai Indians Playing 11

Mumbai Indians have a full squad available for this match and are expected to field the same team that played against Gujarat Titans in their last game.

MI XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Players: Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Ashwani Kumar

ALSO READ: MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction

MI Batting Order:

  • Openers: Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma
  • No.3: Suryakumar Yadav
  • Middle-order: Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir
  • Lower-order: Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma (likely impact player)

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for MI vs DC

Delhi Capitals Playing 11

Even though Delhi Capitals lost their last match, they are likely to stick with the same team as they do not have strong replacement options available.

DC XI: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman

Impact Players: Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sediqullah Atal, Dushmantha Chameera

ALSO READ: MI vs DC Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

DC Batting Order:

  • Openers: Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul
  • No.3: Abishek Porel
  • Middle-order: Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma
  • Lower-order: Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera (likely impact player)

