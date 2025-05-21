MI vs DC Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Today IPL 2025 Match

Mumbai Indians will return to action for the first time since the IPL 2025 resumed.
Match No. 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Let’s check the MI vs DC Playing 11 for today.
Mumbai Indians will return to action for the first time since the IPL 2025 resumed. With 14 points from 12 matches, a win here will seal their spot in the playoffs.
Delhi Capitals have already played one match after the break but faced a heavy defeat against Gujarat Titans by 10 wickets. They have 13 points from 12 matches. A win will keep them in the race for the playoffs, but a loss will end their chances.
Even though both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals lost their previous matches, they are likely to stick with the same playing eleven
Mumbai Indians have a full squad available for this match and are expected to field the same team that played against Gujarat Titans in their last game.
MI XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Players: Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Ashwani Kumar
Even though Delhi Capitals lost their last match, they are likely to stick with the same team as they do not have strong replacement options available.
DC XI: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman
Impact Players: Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sediqullah Atal, Dushmantha Chameera
