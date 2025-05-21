Why The Fan Gesture Of Turning Up in Whites For Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Shouldn’t Be Allowed

The veteran India pair retired from Test cricket recently.

India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma recently announced their retirement from Test cricket ahead of the tour of England. Their untimely exit from the longer format has understandably left a huge void for their fans, and made it tougher to accept due to no proper farewell.

Fans have taken it upon themselves in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 to give their heroes a fitting tribute. Kohli fans gathered at M Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)’s clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in white jerseys. The match was washed out due to rain but their gesture didn’t go unnoticed.

Kohli fans are likely to do the same thing during RCB’s next clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow on May 23. Rohit Sharma have taken a cue from that, and are planning to show up in white jerseys for Mumbai Indians’ home fixture against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium on May 21. ‘Wear whites for Rohit’ was trending on Twitter/X on Tuesday.

A Humble Request to everyone!



For the next Ml match on 21 May, let's spread the word and invite all fans to wear Test whites as a tribute to our Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma!



He inspired so many of us to fall in love with Test cricket & now it's our turn to honor him Whether… pic.twitter.com/EHsQXsxIax — MI Fans Army™ (@MIFansArmy) May 15, 2025

Why This Gesture From Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Fans Could Be An Issue in IPL 2025?

There’s no doubt the gesture by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fans to paint the stadium in white is a touching one. Kohli is one of the greatest leaders in Test cricket history While Rohit has also made a significant contribution. They deserved a better ending to their careers with fans witnessing them in whites one last time.

ALSO READ:

However, this fan gesture during IPL 2025 matches could be a hindrance. As you know, T20 cricket is a white-ball format. With a sea of white jerseys in the stands, players would find it extremely hard to spot the ball when in air. That will cause major problems to the fielding team, and potential risks to the fielders.

Not to mention, the MI vs DC clash is crucial for both sides. Delhi Capitals can not afford to lose this game while a loss here would mean Mumbai Indians’ fate will not be in their hands. With the playoffs spot on the line, players would not be happy with a distraction like this.

Therefore, the authorities would be wise to not allow the fans to fill the stadium with white jerseys. Keeping their emotions in mind, the better option would be to allow a small percentage of fans to wear the whites.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.