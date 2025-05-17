News
Virat Kohli Fans Flock In Donning White Jerseys in a Touching Tribute During RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘We are giving him a Farewell’: Virat Kohli Fans Flock In Donning White Jerseys in a Touching Tribute During RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: May 17, 2025 - 3 min read

Ongoing rain may dampen fans' tribute plans for Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli Fans Flock In Donning White Jerseys in a Touching Tribute During RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

Ahead of the news on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumption, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket. While fans are grateful for his immense contribution to the nation, they feel the legendary player deserved a farewell match. In a heartfelt gesture to make up for it, fans arrived at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium wearing the iconic Test jerseys. The stadium is filling up as we await the start of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clash.

“We are giving him a farewell,” a fan said while waiting for the stadium gates to open.

Fans Pay Tribute to Virat Kohli in Iconic White Jerseys after Test Retirement

News of fans planning to show up in white jerseys began circulating on social media as soon as the revised IPL schedule was released. After an unprecedented week-long break during the business end of the cash-rich league, the IPL is set to resume today, May 17, with the RCB vs KKR clash in Bengaluru.

Over the years, the Chinnaswamy Stadium has been known for its sea of red, echoing chants of “Virat, Virat” and “RCB, RCB.” However, today, the fans have traded red for white, turning the stadium into a symbol of respect in a heartfelt tribute to their hero. Here’s another fan interaction from outside the stadium.

“We are wearing white jerseys to pay tribute to the great man. The #269 [Virat’s Test cap number] has officially retired from Test cricket. So, all RCB fans decided to wear the jersey as a tribute to Virat Kohli. And if I get a chance to meet Virat Kohli, I will tell him one thing – to take back his Test cricket retirement. We all want to see him in the white jersey again.”

Watch the video here:

The 36-year-old seems to have made up his mind. However, the fans are persistent in convincing Virat to reconsider his decision. In the history of the IPL, the sight of the Chinnaswamy Stadium turning white will go down as one of the most emotional gestures ever witnessed.

Furthermore, the fans reached out to the DJ of the stadium to play a stirring song for Virat.

ALSO READ: 

RCB vs KKR IPL 2025

As for the match is concerned, the toss, slated to take place at 7:00 PM IST, has been delayed. It’s pouring down at the venue.

The home team will be hopeful to have a shortened match. RCB are one win away from qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

KKR, on the other hand, are virtually out of the tournament.

IPL 2025
RCB vs KKR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli
