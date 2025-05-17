Will MS Dhoni Play His Last Ever Match Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025?

He has scored 180 runs in 12 matches in IPL 2025 so far.

The legendary player, MS Dhoni, has led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five trophies in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 43-year-old has achieved a wealth of success, including international achievements.

In the cash-rich league, Dhoni is the joint-most title-winner alongside former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. CSK won the IPL in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023 under Dhoni’s leadership. He is also one of the few players who have featured in all 18 seasons of this league so far.

Will MS Dhoni Retire After GT vs CSK Clash in IPL 2025?

Despite CSK being one of the most successful franchises in the history of IPL, they have had a dismal season this year. They became the first franchise to be eliminated from the race to the IPL 2025 playoffs. The Men in Yellow managed to win just three out of their 12 league stage matches so far.

Their last two games are scheduled on May 20, against the Rajasthan Royals, and May 25, against the Gujarat Titans (GT). CSK may look to end their tournament on a high, though it may affect GT’s qualification scenario.

CSK won their last trophy in 2023. It would’ve been an ideal end to Dhoni’s legacy-filled career. However, the veteran to stay back as a tribute to the rich fandom. Reportedly, there is no news on his IPL retirement after CSK’s last IPL 2025 clash. Previously, the CSK captain took his international retirement in 2020.

It is assumed that Dhoni will handle the transition period of CSK and set up a young squad for their future IPL seasons. He has not given any information regarding his retirement plans.

CSK Form in IPL 2025

It has been a season where veteran players, including Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, failed to put up a show. But youngsters have provided some great performances. Spinner Noor Ahmad has been brilliant since the beginning of the league. He has bagged 20 wickets in 12 matches so far at an economy rate of 8.02.

The 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre has scored 163 runs in five games at a strike rate of 181.11. Gujarat’s Urvil Patel smashed an 11-ball-31 on his IPL debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Despite a struggling team, the finisher has enjoyed batting this season. Dhoni has notched up 180 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 140.63. He has struck 11 sixes so far. He also returned as CSK captain midway through the tournament after an elbow injury sidelined regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for the rest of the IPL 2025 season.

Dhoni has given his all this season, unlike any other IPL edition. The fans have a chance to rejoice in his presence for a bit longer until the official news is out from the horse’s mouth.

