indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB vs KKR Cut Off Time: When is Start Time, Latest For a 5 Over Game in Bengaluru for IPL 2025 Match Today?

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: May 17, 2025 - 6 min read
rcb vs kkr weather cut off time ipl 2025 bengaluru weather start time 5 over game toss

RCB vs KKR cut off time is the biggest concern for fans thronging the Chinnaswamy in whites as rain threatens to disrupt the highly anticipated IPL 2025 clash in Bengaluru. With Bengaluru weather remaining gloomy throughout the day and overcast clouds looming over the ground, many are asking: When is the latest start time for a 5-over game if the rain continues?

Fans have rushed to the ground for the resumption of IPL 2025 with the white India Test jersey of Virat Kohli in No.18 spread across the venue as a tribute for the retired RCB star. But as we await for the rain to relent, the big tribute could turn into a damp affair with the Bengaluru weather not appearing good at all ahead of the RCB vs KKR toss time.

📌 Latest Update (7:00 PM IST, May 17): RCB vs KKR Toss delayed

🌥️ 7:00 PM IST Weather Update – Chinnaswamy Stadium – TOSS DELAYED

It is raining at the Chinnaswamy stadium and the covers are on. The toss is delayed.

Stay tuned for more live weather updates as the match approaches.

RCB vs KKR Start Time, Toss Update, and Weather Forecast

The RCB vs KKR start time is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST, with the toss expected at 7:00 PM. However, as of 4 PM IST, Chinnaswamy weather conditions are far from ideal. The sky is dark with heavy cloud cover, and while no rain was reported at that time, the covers were firmly in place.

The RCB vs KKR weather forecast had already suggested a 71% chance of rain around match time, and the conditions in Bengaluru today seem to be following that prediction. As things stand, a delayed toss and start time for RCB vs KKR seems highly likely.

RCB vs KKR Cut Off Time: What Is the Deadline for a 5-Over Game?

If weather delays persist, the RCB vs KKR cut off time for play becomes critical. According to IPL 2025’s shortened match rules, a minimum of five overs per side must be bowled for a game to yield a result.

⏱️ The latest cut off time for a 5-over-per-side match is 10:54 PM IST. If play cannot begin before this time, the match will be declared a no result and both teams will share one point each.

This is especially significant for playoff implications:

  • RCB will qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs with a washout, reaching 17 points.
  • KKR will be eliminated if the match is washed out, as a single point won’t be enough to stay in contention.

IPL 2025 Shortened Match Rules at Chinnaswamy Stadium

The IPL has clear protocols for rain-affected games:

  • 🕒 Extra 60 minutes is available to complete the game if there’s a delay.
  • 🔁 Strategic timeouts and innings break durations may be adjusted.
  • 🔢 If rain persists, overs will be reduced at a rate of 14.11 overs/hour.
  • ✅ At least 5 overs per innings are required to constitute a match.

Even with the Bengaluru rains around, Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for its exceptional drainage system. If rain halts briefly, the outfield can be made match-ready quickly, allowing for a shortened encounter.

What Happens if There’s No Play at All?

If the RCB vs KKR cut off time is passed and conditions haven’t improved, the match will be abandoned. This scenario significantly benefits RCB, who would become the first team to officially qualify for the playoffs. On the flip side, it would mark the end of the road for KKR, who are already on the brink of elimination.

IPL 2025 Points Table – Updated After RCB vs KKR Weather Update

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Impact if No Play
Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 0 0 16 +0.793 No change – Already in top two contention
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 8 3 0 0 16 +0.482 ➡️ Moves to 17 pts, officially qualifies for playoffs
Punjab Kings 11 7 3 0 1 15 +0.376 No change – Will remain in contention
Mumbai Indians 12 7 5 0 0 14 +1.156 No change – Must win at least one more game
Delhi Capitals 11 6 4 0 1 13 +0.362 No change – Needs 2 wins to qualify
Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 6 0 1 11 +0.193 ❌ Eliminated from playoffs if match is washed out
Lucknow Super Giants 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.469 No change – Must win all remaining games
Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 11 3 7 0 1 7 -1.192 Eliminated
Rajasthan Royals (E) 12 3 9 0 0 6 -0.718 Eliminated
Chennai Super Kings (E) 12 3 9 0 0 6 -0.992 Eliminated

RCB vs KKR latest from Chinnaswamy: eyes remain on cut off time

The RCB vs KKR cut off time will be a concern as toss is appearing certain to be delayed with rain pelting down. All eyes are now on the Bengaluru weather. While fans hope for at least a 5-over shootout, the reality is that the weather may have the final say.

Stay tuned for live updates on the RCB vs KKR toss, real-time Chinnaswamy weather, and rain interruptions as IPL 2025 resumes.

