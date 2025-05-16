Rajat Patidar Reveals the Moment He Was Confirmed as the RCB Captain for IPL 2025

This season, RCB have won eight out of 11 games under Rajat Patidar.

Once again, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 gears up to resume after an unprecedented, week-long break. Just a day before the league resumes, a podcast featuring Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) leader, Rajat Patidar, reveals that the captaincy decision hadn’t been confirmed a day before the press conference before the league’s original start. Moreover, there were speculations that Virat Kohli may lead the side.

He said, “I think the press release was on 13th [March]. So, one day before that, it [captaincy] was confirmed.”

Rajat Patidar shares the process of being crowned as RCB captain

While speaking to host Mayanti Langer, the 31-year-old shared how he was in talks with team director, Mo Bobat, regarding the captaincy decision. It all started before the end of IPL 2024. In an away match at Dharamshala against Punjab Kings, Patidar delivered a brilliant 55 off just 23 balls as an impact player. RCB went on to win that game by 60 runs. Shortly after the match ended, Mo approached Patidar for a serious discussion.

“Last year, when we were playing a match in Himachal, Mo [Bobat] talked to me. He asked me if I’d take up the role of captaining RCB. At that time, I had never captained a team. I did it once, a long time ago. But not around that time. So, I answered him that I will do it [lead RCB], but before that, I would like to lead my domestic side first. I don’t want to lead RCB directly [without experience]. Mo told me they’re [RCB] are looking at me as a captain. So, he just gave me a hint and asked me to get back to him on how I feel about captaincy,” Patidar narrated.

The Madhya Pradesh batter started adding efforts as soon as the IPL 2024 ended. He went back to his domestic side and requested his coach for captaincy duties. He led his side in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25.

He added, “I discussed this with my coach, Chandrakant Pandit. I believe him greatly when it comes to a captaincy role. He has led a team for a long time. His mind revolves around such a role. So, I felt that after observing him and talking to him, I’d get a lot of clarity on leadership. Tactically, too, he’s quite strong. So, when I discussed this with him, he supported me. I started, and everything went well. I was in touch with Mo. I met him in Bengaluru during a T20 game and spoke a lot about captaincy. Gradually, he told me I could do it, and I should be ready for it. But it wasn’t confirmed till then.”

That season, MP ended in the third position in Group E with three wins from six games. With the willow, he amassed 226 runs at an average of 56.20. He was awarded the Player of the Match for his top score of 132 not out against Bengal.

RCB in IPL 2025

The franchise has done well under their new leader. RCB are seated at No.2 on the points table with eight wins from 11 games. Along the league, they rewrote history books. They had never won a game at Chepauk for 17 years until the 2025 season. They also won a double over Chennai Super Kings. Adding more such significant records, RCB are one of the most successful teams this season. With their win against Kolkata Knight Riders at home tomorrow, they will be officially qualified for the playoffs.

RCB have two more games left, against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home, and an away match against Lucknow Super Giants. With another win, they will fancy their chances for a top-two finish.

