‘Still Needs to Work…’: BCCI Official’s Scathing Remark on India Batter’s Selection Chances Ahead of England Test Series

He has put up 534 runs in nine Test matches so far.

India will tour England for a five-match Test series starting on June 20. Ahead of this series, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official has revealed the chances of Shreyas Iyer to make it to the red-ball squad.

“If India were to play a home series, Shreyas’s chances of selection would have been fine. But on an overseas tour, against the quicks, his chances don’t really look great,” he stated.

Selection chance for England Test Series

According to the BCCI official, it will be tough for the 30-year-old to find a place in the squad for India’s upcoming Test tour. He acknowledged Shreyas’ brilliant form in the ODIs and T20s. But he also mentioned that it will need some more hard work for his inclusion in India’s whites.

“The general feeling is that he still needs to work a little bit on his red-ball game. Yes, he has been doing a brilliant job in limited overs, adapting excellently to situations. But Test cricket is a different ballgame,” said the official.

Notably, Shreyas recently played a crucial role in India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 winning campaign. He notched 243 runs in five matches to become the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer. He was also named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March 2025.

Moreover, Punjab Kings are on the brink of creating history as they are only one win away from qualifying for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs. Shreyas will be only the third captain to lead Punjab in the IPL playoffs after Yuvraj Singh (2008) and George Bailey (2014). The batter has scored 405 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 180.80 so far.

Shreyas Iyer in Tests

After his debut in 2021, Shreyas has been a formidable No.4 for India in home Test matches. He has put up 534 runs in nine matches, including a debut hundred against New Zealand and three half-centuries. However, he has scored 277 runs in five away matches so far in his red-ball career.

Some reports are stating that India’s potential captain, Shubman Gill, might change his batting position to replace the recently retired Virat Kohli at No.4. This will make the situation much harder for Shreyas to make a comeback in India’s Test squad.

