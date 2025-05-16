News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Wasim Jaffer Backs Jasprit Bumrah as India Test Captain with Shubman Gill as his deputy
news

‘Automatic Captaincy Choice’: Former India Player Backs Jasprit Bumrah for Leadership Ahead of India’s Test Tour of England

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: May 16, 2025 - 3 min read

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are also in contention, alongside Jasprit Bumrah, to be the next India Test captain.

Wasim Jaffer Backs Jasprit Bumrah as India Test Captain with Shubman Gill as his deputy

Amidst the reports indicating that Shubman Gill might be selected as the next Test captain of India, former batter Wasim Jaffer has hailed the prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah as an “automatic captaincy choice” ahead of their England tour.

The sudden Test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have left the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a pickle. They need to finalise a Test captain for their five-match red-ball series from June 20.

Wasim Jaffer Elects Jasprit Bumrah as the India Test Captain

The former player recently shared his take on the Test captaincy on X (formerly Twitter). According to him, BCCI should hand over the leadership to Bumrah, based on his experience in the longest cricketing format. Besides, they could appoint youngster Gill as the vice-captain, who could take up the responsibilities in the pacer’s absence.

“I think Bumrah is an automatic captaincy choice, unless he doesn’t want the responsibility. He should be the captain with Gill as VC – stepping in whenever Bumrah needs rest. This way Gill could also be groomed without the pressure of being the full time captain,” – wrote the former player.

This would help Bumrah to manage his workload, and Gill could also shape up his leadership skills without any sudden captaincy pressure.

ALSO READ:

Bumrah in Tests

After making his Test debut in 2018, the 31-year-old has scalped 205 wickets in just 45 matches. Bumrah also has 13 fifers to his name.

The ace pacer performed exceptionally well in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series on Australian soil. Though the team suffered a 3-1 loss to the hosts, the Player of the Series bagged a total of 32 wickets in nine innings. India’s only win in that series came under Bumrah’s leadership. They won the first match in Perth by a massive 295-run margin.

Later, Bumrah was ruled out in the second innings of the final match after sustaining a back injury. This refrained him from participating in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign and the initial matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. But, he has returned to action for his IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians, and is set to feature in India’s squad for the Test tour to England.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
India Test Squad
India Test Tour of England
Jasprit Bumrah
Shubman Gill
Wasim Jaffer
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Mumbai Indians Set To Replace Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton With England Duo Jonny Bairstow Richard Gleeson for Potential IPL 2025 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians Set To Replace Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton With England Duo for Potential IPL 2025 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians are in fourth place with 14 points from 12 matches and remain in contention to qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs.
4:36 pm
Vishnu PN
Ravi Shastri Reveals What He Told Rohit Sharma About Sitting Out in the Sydney Test

‘If I Was Coach…’: Ravi Shastri Says What He Told Rohit Sharma About Sitting Out in the Sydney Test

He played only three matches in that series.
4:12 pm
Sreejita Sen
Will Josh Hazlewood Play the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match As Tournament Resumes?

Will Josh Hazlewood Play the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match As Tournament Resumes?

3:47 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Team-wise IPL 2025 overseas players list – available, unavailable, and doubtful status

Updated IPL 2025 Overseas Player Availability Tracker: Players Returning For IPL Ft. RCB Star Duo & Unavailable Delhi Capitals Trio

We look at the availability of each overseas player from each team.
4:48 pm
Darpan Jain
Faf du Plessis and Donovan Ferreira won’t join the Delhi Capitals (DC) squad for the remainder of IPL 2025.

After Mitchell Starc and Jake Fraser-McGurk, Two Other Delhi Capitals Stars To Miss Rest of IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals will be severely depleted after two more players decide not to continue in IPL 2025.
2:43 pm
Darpan Jain
Will RCB Star Romario Shepherd And GT Player Sherfane Rutherford Be Available For IPL 2025 Playoffs?

Will Romario Shepherd And Sherfane Rutherford Be Available For IPL 2025 Playoffs? Latest Update on RCB, GT Stars

West Indies' international calendar starts from May 21.
1:47 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.