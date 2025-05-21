News
Rajasthan Royals Star Who Skipped Remainder of IPL 2025 Gets Ruled Out of ENG vs WI ODI Series

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 21, 2025 - 3 min read

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) player had been sidelined for the rest of IPL 2025 due to the injury.

Star England pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of his team’s upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies due to an injury in his right thumb. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the development via an official statement.

“He will be reassessed by the England medical team over the next fortnight to determine when he may return to action,” the ECB’s statement said.

The ECB added that Lancashire pacer Luke Wood has been added into the England squad for the ODI series against West Indies. The ODI series is scheduled to begin on May 29, with the first match taking place at Edgbaston. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer had been sidelined for the rest of IPL 2025 due to the injury.

Jofra Archer’s IPL 2025 season with RR

Jofra Archer was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for INR 12.5 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia last year. This meant that he returned to the franchise he last represented in 2020. The 30-year0old played all 12 matches for the Sanju Samson-led side prior to the IPL’s one-week suspension.

ALSO READ:

However, he has had a mixed bag having taken 11 wickets while conceding too many runs at crucial phases of games. Post Archer’s injury, South Africa’s Kwena Maphaka replaced him in the Rajasthan Royals set-up. Maphaka played Rajasthan Royals’ last two matches against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but managed to take just one wicket from those matches.

RR sign off with consolation win

Rajasthan Royals, out of IPL playoffs contention, signed off from the IPL 2025 season with a consolation win over Chennai Super Kings in Delhi on Tuesday. The Rahul Dravid-coached side were able to restrict the five-time champions to 187/8 after opting to bowl first. Akash Madhwal (3/29) was the pick of the bowlers.

Teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi (57) inspired Rajasthan Royals’ six-wicket win as he forged a 98-run stand with skipper Sanju Samson (41) for the second wicket. Rajasthan Royals were 138/3 after they lost Samson and Vaibhav in the 14th over. However, Dhruv Jurel (31*) and Shimron Hetmyer (12*) ensured that they chased down the total with 17 balls to spare.

