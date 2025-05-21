‘Can He Maintain the Same Game Plan?’: Former India Coach Raises Question Over Rajasthan Royals Prodigy After IPL 2025 Heroics

He has scored 252 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 206.56.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has opened up about the challenges that Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi will face after his stupendous debut season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

“The real challenge for him would be to deal with matters, non-cricketing matters. At this stage, how can he stay away from all the hype and the hoopla that will surround him. So, that is a major challenge,” he opined.

Sanjay Bangar on Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Bangar believes that the sort of talent Vaibhav possesses at just 14 years of age is purely “god-gifted”. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting coach also mentioned that he must stick to his natural game to earn success in the future.

“Apart from that, can he maintain the same sort of game plan? Because this is something which is god-gifted. Or maybe he’s worked very hard but there is apparent talent there. And he has to stay true to it. Because there will be whispers that, ‘Okay, bat a little bit differently, understand the game, understand the situations’. But all those things will come with time. And I think if he continues in this fashion, you have a guy who can dominate both space and spin,” he added.

Moreover, Bangar compared his last night’s shots against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with his stroke plays against the Gujarat Titans (GT). He emphasised Vaibhav’s vast range of shots on both sides of the field.

“And what I loved about this particular innings is that we saw a lot of off-side shots as well. We saw a couple of shots over covers. We saw some off-side cover drives, copybook style. So, it means that it’s not just on-sided here, which came to the fore when they played against GT. But here you had a greater range of shots. And I think he has to stay true to his game and stick to the game that works well,” said Bangar on ESPN Cricinfo Time Out.

Vaibhav in IPL 2025

The 14-year-old southpaw has made the headlines after having a smashing IPL debut this season. He already grabbed a lot of attention for his whirlwind ton against GT. Vaibhav notched up 101 runs off 38 balls in his third match of the IPL.

Last night, he also played a pivotal role in the Royals’ win over CSK. While opening the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal, he put up 57 runs off 33 deliveries at a fierce strike rate of 172.72. He has accumulated 252 runs in seven matches at a blazing strike rate of 206.56.

However, Vaibhav’s franchise has ended their IPL 2025 campaign on a high. They finished off this season in the ninth place, with four victories in 14 league-stage matches.

