Will Mumbai Indians Finish in Top Two Spot Ahead of RCB in IPL 2025 Playoffs Race?

The IPL 2025 playoffs race has reached its final leg, and the focus has now shifted from who will qualify to who will finish in the top two. SO have MI qualified after the win over DC on May 21 to book final playoffs spot? Yes!

The top two teams in the league stage get a second chance to reach the final through Qualifier 1, making the upcoming battle crucial now with the four teams for playoffs sealed.

So far, four teams have officially qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs — Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Mumbai Indians (MI). With the playoff spots locked, the fight for the IPL top two teams is heating up.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Playoffs Fixtures: Who Will RCB, MI, PBKS and GT Play in the Knockouts?

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Gujarat Titans (Q) 12 9 3 0 0 18 +0.795 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 12 8 3 0 1 17 +0.482 Punjab Kings (Q) 12 8 3 0 1 17 +0.389 Mumbai Indians (Q) 13 8 5 0 0 16 +1.292 Delhi Capitals 13 6 6 0 1 13 -0.019 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 13 5 6 0 2 12 +0.193 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 12 5 7 0 0 10 -0.506 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 12 4 7 0 1 9 -1.005 Rajasthan Royals (E) 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.549 Chennai Super Kings (E) 13 3 10 0 0 6 -1.030

Have MI qualified for IPL 2025 playoffs after their win over Delhi Capitals?

Yes, Mumbai Indians have qualified officially for the IPL 2025 playoffs following their clinical 59-run victory against DC at the Wankhede. It was a must-win game for MI, and they delivered under pressure to become the fourth team to seal a knockout berth. Their place in the top four is now secure, even though the top-two finish remains a long shot. So if you’re wondering, have MI qualified for IPL 2025 playoffs, the answer is a confirmed yes.

MI Top Two Chances: What They Need

Mumbai Indians currently sit fourth on the table with 8 wins from 13 matches and one league game remaining. Their final fixture is against PBKS on May 26 in Jaipur, a potential top-two decider.

MI top two chances currently stand at 4.6% — not impossible, but requiring both performance and luck. They will need to:

Beat PBKS and finish on 18 points

and finish on Rely on either GT or RCB slipping in their final games

slipping in their final games Maintain or improve their already strong Net Run Rate of +1.156

If MI manage to defeat PBKS convincingly and RCB lose both remaining matches, MI could leapfrog into the second spot. However, MI’s fate is not entirely in their hands — they are dependent on RCB’s and GT’s results to finish in the top two.

RCB Top Two Chances: In Pole Position?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, are currently second with 17 points from 12 matches and two games remaining — against Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 23) and Lucknow Super Giants (May 27).

RCB top two chances are currently pegged at 76.3%, thanks to:

Their current points tally (17)

A healthy Net Run Rate of +0.482

A favourable schedule against two eliminated teams

Even one win from these remaining games would likely secure a top-two finish. Two wins would guarantee it. RCB’s superior control over their destiny puts them in a commanding position in the IPL 2025 playoffs race.

IPL Playoffs and Top Two Chances Percentages 2025 (Updated May 21 after MI vs DC match)

Team Current Record Top 2 Chance GT (#1) 9W – 3L – 0NR 84.5% RCB (#2) 8W – 3L – 1NR 76.3% PBKS (#3) 8W – 3L – 1NR 34.8% MI (#4) 8W – 5L – 0NR 4.6% DC (#5) 6W – 6L – 1NR Eliminated KKR (#6) 5W – 6L – 2NR Eliminated LSG (#7) 5W – 7L – 0NR Eliminated SRH (#8) 3W – 7L – 1NR Eliminated RR (#9) 3W – 10L – 0NR Eliminated CSK (#10) 3W – 9L – 0NR Eliminated

MI Upcoming Fixtures vs RCB Upcoming Fixtures

MI upcoming fixtures:

vs PBKS (May 26, Jaipur)

RCB upcoming fixtures:

vs SRH (May 23, Lucknow)

vs LSG (May 27, Lucknow)

While MI have just one game to influence the table, RCB have two clear opportunities to cement their spot. They also play after MI’s final game, giving them the advantage of knowing what is required.

ALSO READ:

Will MI Finish Top Two Ahead of RCB?

Will MI finish top two? It’s possible, but unlikely. They must beat PBKS and hope RCB lose both matches. Even then, Net Run Rate may come into play.

Will RCB finish top two? Highly likely. One win seals the deal. Two wins and they could even finish first, depending on GT’s results.

Final Verdict

In the current scenario, RCB are favourites to secure a top-two finish, while MI need a perfect storm — a big win over PBKS and favorable results elsewhere.

Which teams qualified for IPL 2025 playoffs? GT, RCB, PBKS, and MI. But among them, RCB and GT are in control of the top-two race.

With only a few matches left, the table could still shift. But as things stand, it’s RCB’s spot to lose, and MI will need to produce something special — and get some help — to leapfrog into that second-place finish in IPL 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.