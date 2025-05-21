IPL 2025 Playoffs Fixtures Confirmed: RCB, MI, GT, and PBKS Knockouts Opponents Revealed

With just a handful of matches left in the league stage, fans are asking the big question: what will the IPL 2025 playoffs fixtures look like? Four teams have already qualified — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Gujarat Titans (GT) — but their exact playoff opponents will depend on the final league standings and Net Run Rate (NRR).
In this breakdown, we’ll look at the possible IPL playoffs fixtures, and assess who RCB, MI, PBKS, and GT may face in the knockouts, using current scenarios and remaining fixtures.
Top-two finish guarantees Qualifier 1, while 3rd and 4th battle in Eliminator. So the race for top two — RCB top two, GT top two, PBKS top two, and MI top two — is key to determining who plays whom.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|12
|9
|3
|0
|0
|18
|+0.795
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|12
|8
|3
|0
|1
|17
|+0.482
|Punjab Kings (Q)
|12
|8
|3
|0
|1
|17
|+0.389
|Mumbai Indians (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|+1.292
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|6
|0
|1
|13
|-0.019
|Kolkata Knight Riders (E)
|13
|5
|6
|0
|2
|12
|+0.193
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|-0.506
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|12
|4
|7
|0
|1
|9
|-1.005
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|8
|-0.549
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|6
|-1.030
|Team
|Current Record
|Top 2 Chance
|GT (#1)
|9W – 3L – 0NR
|84.5%
|RCB (#2)
|8W – 3L – 1NR
|76.3%
|PBKS (#3)
|8W – 3L – 1NR
|34.8%
|MI (#4)
|8W – 5L – 0NR
|4.6%
|DC (#5)
|6W – 6L – 1NR
|Eliminated
|KKR (#6)
|5W – 6L – 2NR
|Eliminated
|LSG (#7)
|5W – 7L – 0NR
|Eliminated
|SRH (#8)
|3W – 7L – 1NR
|Eliminated
|RR (#9)
|3W – 10L – 0NR
|Eliminated
|CSK (#10)
|3W – 9L – 0NR
|Eliminated
Gujarat Titans (GT) currently lead the table with 18 points and a strong NRR. One win from their last two matches guarantees a top-two finish.
Possible fixture:
Who will RCB face in playoffs? That depends on whether they can finish in the top two. RCB have 17 points and a strong chance to seal a top-two finish — especially if they win one or both remaining games.
RCB top two is currently over 75%. So, their most likely fixture is:
Possible fixture:
PBKS top two hopes are alive but depend on beating both DC and MI. They’re currently on 17 points with the lowest NRR among the top three.
Who will PBKS face in playoffs? Unless they win both remaining games convincingly, their likely fixture is:
Possible fixture:
Have MI qualified for IPL 2025 playoffs? Yes. But MI top two hopes are slim. They must beat PBKS and hope RCB or GT lose both games.
Who will MI face in playoffs? Most likely PBKS in the Eliminator.
Possible fixture:
If the current form holds and top two remain GT and RCB, here’s how the IPL 2025 playoffs fixtures may look:
The IPL top two teams will get a valuable extra life, making these final league games critical. So whether you’re wondering who will GT face in playoffs, or who will RCB face in playoffs, it all comes down to the last few matches — and every over will count.
