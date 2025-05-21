News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
IPL 2025 playoffs fixtures top two chances qualification scenarios mi rcb gt pbks top two
indian-premier-league-ipl

IPL 2025 Playoffs Fixtures Confirmed: RCB, MI, GT, and PBKS Knockouts Opponents Revealed

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: May 21, 2025 - 5 min read
IPL 2025 playoffs fixtures top two chances qualification scenarios mi rcb gt pbks top two

With just a handful of matches left in the league stage, fans are asking the big question: what will the IPL 2025 playoffs fixtures look like? Four teams have already qualified — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)Mumbai Indians (MI)Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Gujarat Titans (GT) — but their exact playoff opponents will depend on the final league standings and Net Run Rate (NRR).

In this breakdown, we’ll look at the possible IPL playoffs fixtures, and assess who RCB, MI, PBKS, and GT may face in the knockouts, using current scenarios and remaining fixtures.

Upcoming IPL 2025 Fixtures & Current Points Table

  • GT: 18 pts (2 matches left: vs LSG on May 22, vs CSK on May 25)
  • RCB: 17 pts (2 matches left: vs SRH on May 23, vs LSG on May 27)
  • PBKS: 17 pts (2 matches left: vs DC on May 24, vs MI on May 26)
  • MI: 16 pts (1 match left: vs PBKS on May 26)

Top-two finish guarantees Qualifier 1, while 3rd and 4th battle in Eliminator. So the race for top two — RCB top twoGT top twoPBKS top two, and MI top two — is key to determining who plays whom.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Gujarat Titans (Q)12930018+0.795
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)12830117+0.482
Punjab Kings (Q)12830117+0.389
Mumbai Indians (Q)13850016+1.292
Delhi Capitals13660113-0.019
Kolkata Knight Riders (E)13560212+0.193
Lucknow Super Giants (E)12570010-0.506
Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)1247019-1.005
Rajasthan Royals (E)14410008-0.549
Chennai Super Kings (E)13310006-1.030

IPL Playoffs and Top Two Chances Percentages 2025 (Updated May 21 after MI vs DC match)

Team Current Record Top 2 Chance
GT (#1) 9W – 3L – 0NR 84.5%
RCB (#2) 8W – 3L – 1NR 76.3%
PBKS (#3) 8W – 3L – 1NR 34.8%
MI (#4) 8W – 5L – 0NR 4.6%
DC (#5) 6W – 6L – 1NR Eliminated
KKR (#6) 5W – 6L – 2NR Eliminated
LSG (#7) 5W – 7L – 0NR Eliminated
SRH (#8) 3W – 7L – 1NR Eliminated
RR (#9) 3W – 10L – 0NR Eliminated
CSK (#10) 3W – 9L – 0NR Eliminated

Who Will GT Face in Playoffs?

Gujarat Titans (GT) currently lead the table with 18 points and a strong NRR. One win from their last two matches guarantees a top-two finish.

  • If GT win 1 of 2: They finish in the top two and play Qualifier 1, likely against RCB or PBKS.
  • If GT win both: They finish 1st and face whoever finishes 2nd — most likely RCB.

Possible fixture:

  • Qualifier 1: GT vs RCB or PBKS
  • If they lose Q1: GT would face Eliminator winner in Qualifier 2

Who Will RCB Face in Playoffs?

Who will RCB face in playoffs? That depends on whether they can finish in the top two. RCB have 17 points and a strong chance to seal a top-two finish — especially if they win one or both remaining games.

  • If RCB win at least 1: They likely face GT in Qualifier 1
  • If RCB lose both and MI/PBKS win out: They could drop to 3rd or 4th

RCB top two is currently over 75%. So, their most likely fixture is:

Possible fixture:

  • Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT
  • If they drop to 3rd/4th: Eliminator vs PBKS or MI

Who Will PBKS Face in Playoffs?

PBKS top two hopes are alive but depend on beating both DC and MI. They’re currently on 17 points with the lowest NRR among the top three.

  • If PBKS win both games and RCB or GT drop one: PBKS could sneak into top two
  • If PBKS lose 1: They’ll likely finish 3rd or 4th

Who will PBKS face in playoffs? Unless they win both remaining games convincingly, their likely fixture is:

Possible fixture:

  • Eliminator: PBKS vs MI
  • If they reach top two: Qualifier 1 vs GT or RCB

Who Will MI Face in Playoffs?

Have MI qualified for IPL 2025 playoffs? Yes. But MI top two hopes are slim. They must beat PBKS and hope RCB or GT lose both games.

  • If MI beat PBKS and others slip: Possible 2nd spot with NRR advantage
  • If not: They finish 4th and play Eliminator

Who will MI face in playoffs? Most likely PBKS in the Eliminator.

Possible fixture:

  • Eliminator: MI vs PBKS
  • If miracle happens: Qualifier 1 vs GT

ALSO READ:

Predicted IPL 2025 Playoffs Fixtures (as it stands)

If the current form holds and top two remain GT and RCB, here’s how the IPL 2025 playoffs fixtures may look:

  • Qualifier 1: GT vs RCB (May 29)
  • Eliminator: PBKS vs MI (May 30)
  • Qualifier 2: Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator (June 1)
  • Final: Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2 (June 3)

The IPL top two teams will get a valuable extra life, making these final league games critical. So whether you’re wondering who will GT face in playoffs, or who will RCB face in playoffs, it all comes down to the last few matches — and every over will count.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer

Related posts

RCB Youngster Set For Trial By Fire Against India in Test Series

RCB Youngster Set For Trial By Fire Against India in Test Series

11:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
MI top two spot playoffs race IPL 2025 above RCB GT PBKS

Will Mumbai Indians Finish in Top Two Spot Ahead of RCB in IPL 2025 Playoffs Race?

11:50 pm
CX Staff Writer
IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances Who Will Qualify ipl 2025 playoffs scenarios and What Each Team Needs

IPL 2025 Playoffs Decided: Which Teams Have Qualified? Top Two Qualification Scenarios, Percentages and Updated Points Table

11:19 pm
CX Staff Writer
Are DC out delhi capitals playoffs chances after MI vs DC IPL 2025

Are Delhi Capitals (DC) Out of IPL 2025 Playoffs Race After Loss to Mumbai Indians?

11:50 pm
CX Staff Writer
[WATCH] Rohit Sharma Drops a Sitter To Offer Vipraj Nigam Crucial Lifeline in Must-Win MI vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

[WATCH] Rohit Sharma Drops a Sitter To Offer Vipraj Nigam Crucial Lifeline in Must-Win MI vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

11:00 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
‘Total Flop’: Hardik Pandya Faces Backlash After Failing With the Bat Again, Departs for 3(6) During MI vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

‘Should resign captaincy’: Hardik Pandya Faces Backlash After Failing With the Bat Again, Departs for 3(6) During MI vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

10:02 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.