IPL 2025 Playoffs Fixtures Confirmed: RCB, MI, GT, and PBKS Knockouts Opponents Revealed

With just a handful of matches left in the league stage, fans are asking the big question: what will the IPL 2025 playoffs fixtures look like? Four teams have already qualified — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Gujarat Titans (GT) — but their exact playoff opponents will depend on the final league standings and Net Run Rate (NRR).

In this breakdown, we’ll look at the possible IPL playoffs fixtures, and assess who RCB, MI, PBKS, and GT may face in the knockouts, using current scenarios and remaining fixtures.

Upcoming IPL 2025 Fixtures & Current Points Table

GT : 18 pts (2 matches left: vs LSG on May 22, vs CSK on May 25)

: 18 pts (2 matches left: vs LSG on May 22, vs CSK on May 25) RCB : 17 pts (2 matches left: vs SRH on May 23, vs LSG on May 27)

: 17 pts (2 matches left: vs SRH on May 23, vs LSG on May 27) PBKS : 17 pts (2 matches left: vs DC on May 24, vs MI on May 26)

: 17 pts (2 matches left: vs DC on May 24, vs MI on May 26) MI: 16 pts (1 match left: vs PBKS on May 26)

Top-two finish guarantees Qualifier 1, while 3rd and 4th battle in Eliminator. So the race for top two — RCB top two, GT top two, PBKS top two, and MI top two — is key to determining who plays whom.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Gujarat Titans (Q) 12 9 3 0 0 18 +0.795 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 12 8 3 0 1 17 +0.482 Punjab Kings (Q) 12 8 3 0 1 17 +0.389 Mumbai Indians (Q) 13 8 5 0 0 16 +1.292 Delhi Capitals 13 6 6 0 1 13 -0.019 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 13 5 6 0 2 12 +0.193 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 12 5 7 0 0 10 -0.506 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 12 4 7 0 1 9 -1.005 Rajasthan Royals (E) 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.549 Chennai Super Kings (E) 13 3 10 0 0 6 -1.030

IPL Playoffs and Top Two Chances Percentages 2025 (Updated May 21 after MI vs DC match)

Team Current Record Top 2 Chance GT (#1) 9W – 3L – 0NR 84.5% RCB (#2) 8W – 3L – 1NR 76.3% PBKS (#3) 8W – 3L – 1NR 34.8% MI (#4) 8W – 5L – 0NR 4.6% DC (#5) 6W – 6L – 1NR Eliminated KKR (#6) 5W – 6L – 2NR Eliminated LSG (#7) 5W – 7L – 0NR Eliminated SRH (#8) 3W – 7L – 1NR Eliminated RR (#9) 3W – 10L – 0NR Eliminated CSK (#10) 3W – 9L – 0NR Eliminated

Who Will GT Face in Playoffs?

Gujarat Titans (GT) currently lead the table with 18 points and a strong NRR. One win from their last two matches guarantees a top-two finish.

If GT win 1 of 2 : They finish in the top two and play Qualifier 1 , likely against RCB or PBKS.

: They finish in the top two and play , likely against RCB or PBKS. If GT win both: They finish 1st and face whoever finishes 2nd — most likely RCB.

Possible fixture:

Qualifier 1: GT vs RCB or PBKS

If they lose Q1: GT would face Eliminator winner in Qualifier 2

Who Will RCB Face in Playoffs?

Who will RCB face in playoffs? That depends on whether they can finish in the top two. RCB have 17 points and a strong chance to seal a top-two finish — especially if they win one or both remaining games.

If RCB win at least 1 : They likely face GT in Qualifier 1

: They likely face If RCB lose both and MI/PBKS win out: They could drop to 3rd or 4th

RCB top two is currently over 75%. So, their most likely fixture is:

Possible fixture:

Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT

If they drop to 3rd/4th: Eliminator vs PBKS or MI

Who Will PBKS Face in Playoffs?

PBKS top two hopes are alive but depend on beating both DC and MI. They’re currently on 17 points with the lowest NRR among the top three.

If PBKS win both games and RCB or GT drop one: PBKS could sneak into top two

and RCB or GT drop one: PBKS could sneak into top two If PBKS lose 1: They’ll likely finish 3rd or 4th

Who will PBKS face in playoffs? Unless they win both remaining games convincingly, their likely fixture is:

Possible fixture:

Eliminator: PBKS vs MI

If they reach top two: Qualifier 1 vs GT or RCB

Who Will MI Face in Playoffs?

Have MI qualified for IPL 2025 playoffs? Yes. But MI top two hopes are slim. They must beat PBKS and hope RCB or GT lose both games.

If MI beat PBKS and others slip: Possible 2nd spot with NRR advantage

Possible 2nd spot with NRR advantage If not: They finish 4th and play Eliminator

Who will MI face in playoffs? Most likely PBKS in the Eliminator.

Possible fixture:

Eliminator: MI vs PBKS

If miracle happens: Qualifier 1 vs GT

ALSO READ:

Predicted IPL 2025 Playoffs Fixtures (as it stands)

If the current form holds and top two remain GT and RCB, here’s how the IPL 2025 playoffs fixtures may look:

Qualifier 1: GT vs RCB (May 29)

GT vs RCB (May 29) Eliminator: PBKS vs MI (May 30)

PBKS vs MI (May 30) Qualifier 2: Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator (June 1)

Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator (June 1) Final: Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2 (June 3)

The IPL top two teams will get a valuable extra life, making these final league games critical. So whether you’re wondering who will GT face in playoffs, or who will RCB face in playoffs, it all comes down to the last few matches — and every over will count.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.