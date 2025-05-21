News
[WATCH] Rohit Sharma Drops a Sitter To Offer Vipraj Nigam Crucial Lifeline in Must-Win MI vs DC IPL 2025 Clash
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 21, 2025 - 1 min read
Former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma had a forgettable moment in the field when he dropped a dolly during the crucial clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) tonight (May 21) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the final ball of the powerplay. Mitchell Santner floated up a delivery on middle and off. Nigam backed away and sliced it straight to short third as Rohit made an absolute hash of it.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

At the time of writing this report, the DC scoreboard reads 65 for 4 in 9 overs with Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs currently batting in the middle.

(More to follow)

