‘Should resign captaincy’: Hardik Pandya Faces Backlash After Failing With the Bat Again, Departs for 3(6) During MI vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya had another disappointing outing with the bat during the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The dynamic all-rounder walked in when MI needed him to take on the attack with the scoreboard reading 113 for 4 in 14.5 overs. However, Pandya failed to step up to the occasion, falling prey to Dushmantha Chameera for 3(6).

Notably, Hardik Pandya has struggled to deliver with the bat in the past few matches with scores of 5(7), 48 (23), 1(3), and 3(6) in the last four fixtures.

Overall this season, Hardik has batted in nine innings, managing 161 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 161.

Follow his subpar show tonight, MI fans were left frustrated as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their frustration. Check some of the best reactions below.

Hardik Pandya with bat soo far in this season:



11(17)

28(16) Failed to chase

42(15) Failed to chase

2(4)

21(9)

5(7)

48(23)

1(3)

3(6) — Sujalllllll_ (@Rohitflicks) May 21, 2025

Captain hardik pandya is himself not playing for himself, total Flop — KKR nahi hai Tyar (@rofulnai) May 21, 2025

If Hardik Pandya has some shame left should resign from Captaincy — Saint Ranga 👻 (@pickupshot1) May 21, 2025

Can’t bowl.

Can’t bat.

Can’t do captaincy.

Can’t be a good leader.

Doesn’t know how to manage a team.

Failing with this strong team of MI.



Hardik Pandya as a leader has been completely awful and shameful to watch. His leadership has been absurd and untenable to say the least. pic.twitter.com/YVdFT9ISbi — Raja babu Singh (@rbsingh2018) May 21, 2025

Yeah, Hardik Pandya is a power hitter who fails in 12 out of 14 matches & falls short of the target in the other 2. — Vipul 🇮🇳 (@Vipul_Espeaks) May 21, 2025

