‘Should resign captaincy’: Hardik Pandya Faces Backlash After Failing With the Bat Again, Departs for 3(6) During MI vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

‘Total Flop’: Hardik Pandya Faces Backlash After Failing With the Bat Again, Departs for 3(6) During MI vs DC IPL 2025 Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 21, 2025 - 2 min read
Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya had another disappointing outing with the bat during the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The dynamic all-rounder walked in when MI needed him to take on the attack with the scoreboard reading 113 for 4 in 14.5 overs. However, Pandya failed to step up to the occasion, falling prey to Dushmantha Chameera for 3(6).

Notably, Hardik Pandya has struggled to deliver with the bat in the past few matches with scores of 5(7), 48 (23), 1(3), and 3(6) in the last four fixtures.

Overall this season, Hardik has batted in nine innings, managing 161 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 161.

Follow his subpar show tonight, MI fans were left frustrated as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their frustration. Check some of the best reactions below.

Related posts

'Needs a Tweak': Former India Captain Urges Revamping THIS RULE After It Cost Mumbai Indians Crucial Points in IPL 2025

‘Needs a Tweak’: Former India Captain Urges Revamping THIS RULE After It Cost Mumbai Indians Crucial Points in IPL 2025

MI lost that match by 3 wickets.
8:23 pm
Sreejita Sen
Why Is KL Rahul Not in Delhi Capitals Playing XI for Must-Win Clash Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025?

Why Is KL Rahul Not in Delhi Capitals Playing XI for Must-Win Clash Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025?

8:39 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Axar Patel Delhi Capitals Rinku Singh DC vs KKR IPL 2025

Why is Axar Patel Not Playing for Delhi Capitals in Crucial IPL 2025 Playoffs Hopes Match vs Mumbai Indians? New Captain Takes Over

Delhi Capitals are missing their regular captain Axar Patel for the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians.
7:37 pm
Vishnu PN
‘Similar to Brian Lara’: Aussie Power-Hitting Coach Reveals How Gujarat Titans Star Evolved Himself Into a T20 Asset

‘Similar to Brian Lara’: Aussie Power-Hitting Coach Reveals How Gujarat Titans Star Evolved Himself Into a T20 Asset

6:57 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Rajasthan Royals Star Who Skipped Remainder of IPL 2025 Gets Ruled Out of ENG vs WI ODI Series

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) player had been sidelined for the rest of IPL 2025 due to the injury.
6:09 pm
Vishnu PN
mi vs dc ipl 2025 mumbai weather updates wankhede stadium

What Happens if MI vs DC Gets Washed Out? Who Between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals Will Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs

The rain threat looms over Wednesday's IPL 2025 clash
5:24 pm
Samarnath Soory
