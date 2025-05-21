‘Should resign captaincy’: Hardik Pandya Faces Backlash After Failing With the Bat Again, Departs for 3(6) During MI vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya had another disappointing outing with the bat during the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).
The dynamic all-rounder walked in when MI needed him to take on the attack with the scoreboard reading 113 for 4 in 14.5 overs. However, Pandya failed to step up to the occasion, falling prey to Dushmantha Chameera for 3(6).
Notably, Hardik Pandya has struggled to deliver with the bat in the past few matches with scores of 5(7), 48 (23), 1(3), and 3(6) in the last four fixtures.
Overall this season, Hardik has batted in nine innings, managing 161 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 161.
Follow his subpar show tonight, MI fans were left frustrated as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their frustration. Check some of the best reactions below.
