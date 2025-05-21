‘Similar to Brian Lara’: Aussie Power-Hitting Coach Reveals How Gujarat Titans Star Evolved Himself Into a T20 Asset

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan has looked in tremendous form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) and has been a key reason behind the team’s success so far this season.

However, this outcome is a direct result of a conscious effort to work extensively on the technical aspects of his game to meet the demands of T20 cricket without compromising his natural style. It has reflected in his batting as well, where he has been able to change gears while mostly playing risk-free cricketing shots.

Notably, when Sai travelled to Australia last year with the India A team ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, he had worked specifically with power-hitting coach Shanon Young in Melbourne.

Now that the IPL is coming towards an end, Young opened up on what has worked for Sudharsan and has transformed into a T20 asset.

Speaking to TOI, Young said, “His bat starts on the ground and his hands are quite low. He generates a lot of power from his backlift. His backlift goes past his shoulders, similar to Brian Lara. So, in the backswing, he generates a lot of momentum, which when he actually brings that through the downswing, he’s generating force on the ball that gives him more power just because of those mechanics”.

Sai Sudharsan in IPL 2025

The dynamic left-hander has been in prolific touch, amassing 617 runs in 12 games at an impressive average of 56.09 and a strike rate of 156.99. He is currently the leader in the Purple Cap race and is a strong contender to win it this season.

Speaking about GT, they have already secured qualification for the IPL 2025 playoffs with two more matches left and are currently the table toppers with nine wins from 12 games and 18 points.

