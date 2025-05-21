Why Is KL Rahul Not in Delhi Capitals Playing XI for Must-Win Clash Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025?

In a shocking move, Delhi Capitals (DC) decided to leave their star wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul out of the playing XI for their decisive clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) today (May 21) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). However, he has been included in the Impact Players list.

This is because DC faced a major blow with skipper Axar Patel getting ruled out of the contest due to flu. His absence will deplete both their batting and bowling strength and thus the DC management opted to bring in Madhav Tiwari as the extra bowler. Since DC will be chasing the game, Rahul can be impacted in later during their batting.

KL Rahul form in IPL 2025

The 33-year-old who joined DC after being acquired for INR 14 crores at the auction, has been their top-scorer this season with 493 runs in 11 games at an impressive average of 61.63 while hitting at a rate close to 150.

He has also looked in stellar form recently, hitting a century in their previous encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Apart from that, KL Rahul has three fifties to his name this season.

MI vs DC Playing XIs and Impact Subs

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis(c), Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: KL Rahul, Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L

