Rajasthan Royals SUPERSTAR Hints at Leaving Franchise With Cryptic Social Media Post After Disappointing IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals (RR) had a forgettable outing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season, failing to make it to the playoffs. They managed just four wins from 14 games and are currently second last in the points table.

Following the disappointing campaign, RR’s star opener Yashasvi Jasiwal has put up a cryptic post on his Instagram, which hints that his association with the Royals could be coming to an end.

The 23-year-old wrote, “Thank you, Rajasthan Royals, for everything. Not the season we hoped for, but continue to be grateful for our journey together. On to the next challenge and whatever the future brings, YBJ 64.”

Check the post below.

Yashasvi Jaiswal in IPL 2025

The dynamic opener was one of the few positives in an otherwise lacklustre season. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was retained for INR 18 crores by the Royals, finished as the team’s highest run-scorer.

He looked in sublime form with the bat, amassing 559 runs in 14 games at an impressive average of 43 while striking the ball at a rate of 159.71. He also notched up six half-centuries in the process.

ALSO READ:

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been with Rajasthan Royals for six seasons

Jaiswal has been a key player for RR since joining them in the 2020 season. He made his IPL debut with the Royals and has been with the franchise since. However, in the six seasons he played for the Royals, the youngster has yet to win any silverware.

In 67 matches, Yashasvi Jaiswal has accumulated an impressive 2,166 runs, cementing his place as one of the team’s most reliable batters. His numbers also include two centuries and 15 half-centuries for the Royals.

Notably, he also became only the third RR player, after Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler to achieve the milestone of scoring 500-plus runs in two separate IPL seasons for the inaugural champions.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.