IPL Hero Continues To Haunt RCB Fans As Team Continues To Hunt For Missed Trophy

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are currently on a roll in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season, having already qualified for the playoffs and are strong contenders to lift the title. However, former IPL champion Ben Cutting still manages to haunt the Bengaluru fans for his heroics during the 2016 final.

The ex-Aussie all-rounder had played a starring role in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) win in the summit clash as he scored an unbeaten quickfire 39* off 15 balls. Cutting took Shane Watson to the cleaners, scoring 24 runs off the 20th over as it consisted of three sixes and a boundary and then also picked up two wickets as RCB lost the contest by eight runs at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Now, as RCB once again set their sights on the elusive maiden title, Cutting revealed that he still gets swamped with at least around 150 messages each day from fans requesting him to play against RCB.

“If I load up my private messages on Instagram now, there’ll be 150 every day saying, ‘Can you make yourself available for the IPL as a replacement player?’ for any team that’s coming up against RCB?'” said Cutting on ESPNCricinfo.

Can RCB finish in top 2 of IPL 2025 standings?

The Rajat Patidar-led side is currently second placed in the IPL 2025 points table, just one point behind leaders Gujarat Titans (GT). RCB has 17 points from 12 matches while GT has 18, with both teams having two more matches left. Interestingly, PBKS at third are also on same points as RCB but have an inferior run-rate.

Thus, for RCB to finish in top-two and earn two shots at qualifying for the final, they will need to win their remaining fixtures and count on Gujarat Titans to lose one. In such a scenario, even if PBKS also win their remaining two matches, then RCB and PBKS will share the first two positon while GT will drop to third in the final standings.

