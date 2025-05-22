Scary To Watch! Arshad Khan Suffers Two Nasty Falls in the Same Over During GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Arshad Khan suffered two nasty falls while bowling during the same over in the match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened first on his first ball of the match when he came in for the second over. Arshad slipped as he was about to land after the jump. Although he didn’t hurt his knees, the impact hurt his left shoulder and he looked in pain. The physio rushed in but Khan managed to get up and continue with the over before it happened again ahead of the fifth delivery. The physios once again cleared him and he completed over.

Arshad was eventually taken off the field and he is yet to return. It remains to be seen if he bowls anymore in the match or not.

There was a good amount of grass cover near the landing spot which made his spikes miss the ground. After the over, groundsmen were seen scraping the area and some sawdust was also added.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Arshad Khan my goodness pic.twitter.com/VZdiTkEnBo — cricketvideoz (@cricketvid98507) May 22, 2025

At the time of writing this report, the LSG scoreboard reads 38 for 0 in 4.5 overs with Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram currently batting in the middle.

(More to follow)

