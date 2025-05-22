News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Scary To Watch! Arshad Khan Suffers Two Nasty Falls in the Same Over During GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl

Scary To Watch! Arshad Khan Suffers Two Nasty Falls in the Same Over During GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 22, 2025 - 2 min read
Scary To Watch! Arshad Khan Suffers Two Nasty Falls in the Same Over During GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Arshad Khan suffered two nasty falls while bowling during the same over in the match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened first on his first ball of the match when he came in for the second over. Arshad slipped as he was about to land after the jump. Although he didn’t hurt his knees, the impact hurt his left shoulder and he looked in pain. The physio rushed in but Khan managed to get up and continue with the over before it happened again ahead of the fifth delivery. The physios once again cleared him and he completed over.

Arshad was eventually taken off the field and he is yet to return. It remains to be seen if he bowls anymore in the match or not.

There was a good amount of grass cover near the landing spot which made his spikes miss the ground. After the over, groundsmen were seen scraping the area and some sawdust was also added.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

At the time of writing this report, the LSG scoreboard reads 38 for 0 in 4.5 overs with Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram currently batting in the middle.

(More to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Arshad Khan
GT vs LSG
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Digvesh Singh Rathi LSG vs MI IPL 2025

Why is Digvesh Singh Rathi not in LSG Playing XI against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 match?

Digvesh has played all 12 matches so far this season and this is the first match that he is missing.
7:45 pm
Vishnu PN
GT vs LSG Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Today IPL 2025 Match

GT vs LSG Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Today IPL 2025 Match

Gujarat Titans have already sealed a spot in the playoffs.
7:23 pm
Sreejita Sen

Why Are Gujarat Titans Wearing Lavender Jerseys In GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash?

Gujarat Titans first wore lavender jersey in 2023.
7:31 pm
Samarnath Soory
Mumbai Indians reached the IPL 2025 playoffs with a victory over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

4 Reasons Why Mumbai Indians Are the Most Dangerous Team in IPL 2025 Playoffs

MI have won seven of their last eight matches in IPL 2025.
6:46 pm
Sandip Pawar
Rajasthan Royals SUPERSTAR Yashasvi Jaiswal Hints at Leaving Franchise With Cryptic Social Media Post After Disappointing IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals SUPERSTAR Hints at Leaving Franchise With Cryptic Social Media Post After Disappointing IPL 2025

7:13 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
IPL Hero Continues To Haunt RCB Fans As Team Continues To Hunt For Missed Trophy

IPL Hero Continues To Haunt RCB Fans As Team Continues To Hunt For Missed Trophy

4:28 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.