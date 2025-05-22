News
GT vs LSG Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl

GT vs LSG Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Today IPL 2025 Match

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: May 22, 2025 - 3 min read

Gujarat Titans have already sealed a spot in the playoffs.

GT vs LSG Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Today IPL 2025 Match

The Match No.64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness a clash between the table-toppers, Gujarat Titans (GT), and the seventh-placed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The contest will unfold at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Let’s take a look at the GT vs LSG playing 11.

Gujarat Titans have already sealed a spot in the playoffs with their latest win over the Delhi Capitals. A sublime century from opener Sai Sudharsan alongside the 90-plus knock from skipper Shubman Gill helped GT chase the 200-plus total without losing wickets.

Lucknow Super Giants faced a home defeat in the last game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, which ruled them out of the playoffs contention. This six-wicket loss was the third consecutive defeat at their home ground. However, they will look to finish the season better as they play for pride.

GT vs LSG Playing 11 Today

Both teams are expected to make minimal or no changes to their lineups. However, a win for GT could strengthen their position in the playoffs, while LSG will look to end their campaign on a positive note for their fans. Digvesh Rathi will miss out on this game following a one-match suspension for repeated code of conduct offences.

Gujarat Titans Playing 11

Gujarat Titans will aim for a top-two finish in the league stage with their same squad.

GT 11: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Players: Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka.

ALSO READ: GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

GT Batting Order:

Openers: Sai Sudharsan (likely impact player), Shubman Gill
No.3: Jos Buttler
Middle-order: Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan
Lower-order: Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs LSG

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11

LSG has been eliminated from the race for the playoffs with their last match defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. They will play their penultimate fixture of this IPL 2025. M Siddharth can come in for Digvesh Rathi.

LSG 11: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, M Siddharth, William O’Rourke.

Impact Players: Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad, Shardul Thakur, David Miller.

ALSO READ: GT vs LSG Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

LSG Batting Order:

  • Openers: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh
  • No.3: Nicholas Pooran
  • Middle-order: Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant, David Miller (likely impact player), Abdul Samad 
  • Lower-order: Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Singh Rathi, William O’Rourke

GT vs LSG
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

