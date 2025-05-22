Why Are Gujarat Titans Wearing Lavender Jerseys In GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash?

Gujarat Titans first wore lavender jersey in 2023.

Gujarat Titans (GT) will walk onto the pitch against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their penultimate league stage clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday. They have donned the iconic lavender jersey for this clash.

It is part of an initiative they have been following since IPL 2023 for their final league-stage match at home. The colour lavender represents all types of cancer, and GT players have donned the colour in solidarity with those suffering from cancer and to spread awareness about early detection and prevention of the life-threatening disease.

Gujarat Titans wear lavender jersey to raise awareness about Cancer

In their debut IPL 2022 season, GT didn’t wear the lavender jerseys as they had played all the matches in Mumbai and Pune.

However, they managed to talk about the initiative in 2023 when they hosted Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill scored 53% of GT’s total in that match as he smacked 101 off 58 balls, which included 13 boundaries and a six.

ALSO READ:

Sai Sudharsan was the only other batter with a double-digit score in that game with 47 off 36. GT finished 20 overs at 188/9, but it was enough for their fast bowlers as they restricted SRH to 154/9 to clinch a 34-run win. Yash Dayal claimed a wicket while Mohammed Shami returned with 4-21 and Mohit Sharma claimed 4-28.

Gujarat Titans were supposed to play in the lavender-colored jersey in IPL 2024 when they hosted SRH for the second season. But the match was abandoned without a single ball being bowled due to heavy rain.

Gujarat Titans eye top-two finish after IPL 2025 Playoffs qualification

This year, GT will go into the final home clash having already sealed playoffs qualification. Shubman Gill’s men beat Delhi Capitals by a 10-wicket margin. It also sealed a top-four finish for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings. PBKS had beaten the Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in the first game on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans will play Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad within the league stage. But it won’t count as a home match due to the revised schedule of IPL 2025.

The league resumed on May 17 after being suspended for a week due to tensions between India and Pakistan. The venues for the remaining league games were rejigged to Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Bengaluru.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.