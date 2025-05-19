News
South Africa Could Tweak WTC Final Preparation To Allow IPL 2025 Players Ft. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals Stars To Complete Tournament
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Players Who Can Replace Corbin Bosch at Mumbai Indians For IPL 2025 Playoffs Ft. International Skipper

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: May 19, 2025 - 4 min read

Corbin Bosch left PSL 2025 midway to play for Mumbai Indians

South Africa Could Tweak WTC Final Preparation To Allow IPL 2025 Players Ft. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals Stars To Complete Tournament

Mumbai Indians would’ve been glad to have snapped up the services of South Africa’s fast-bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch when he debuted for the franchise against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede. The 30-year-old was committed in his approach as he took a one-year ban from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to cross the border to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The result was a satisfactory debut where he smashed an unbeaten 20 off 10 balls, then bowled four overs and claimed 1-26 in a thumping 54-run victory. Bosch also scored 27 off 22 balls in the thriller against Gujarat Titans which narrowly slipped away from MI.

When it seemed that MI’s lower-order puzzle found its missing piece, the league was suspended for a week due to tensions with Pakistan and Bosch was off to South Africa.

Then he was named in South Africa’s squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia, which meant the chances of him returning are slim.

Who will replace Corbin Bosch at Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025 playoffs?

With the IPL 2025 playoffs schedule clashing or interfering with preparations of four international teams’ upcoming series, the market for quality players is lean.

We look at three options as answer to who will replace Corbin Bosch at Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025 playoffs.

Michael Bracewell

The New Zealand spin-bowling all-rounder has had a terrific outing in his debut Pakistan Super League game for Multan Sultans against Karachi Kings. He scored an unbeaten 44 off just 17 balls and claimed 1-44 from his four overs. He has claimed 13 wickets from eight matches in the Tri-Nation ODI series featuring South Africa and Pakistan and the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai at an average of 24.

ALSO READ:

Bracewell adds value to the lower middle-order as well bowl key overs in a pressure situation. Though he is a spinner and not a like-for-like replacement for Bosch, he has proven himself in the limited chances in the IPL as well. In 2023, Bracewell claimed six wickets from five matches at an economy of 8.6.

Charith Asalanka

Charith Asalanka has built a reputation as a powerful hitter, making him a potentially valuable addition to the MI lineup. He too may not be a like-for-like replacement for Bosch, the Sri Lankan all-rounder can roll the arm during the middle overs.

Contrastingly, Asalanka could be utilised as an Impact Player substitute to further strengthen the team’s star-studded middle-order. Asalanka featured in three matches for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the International League T20 (ILT20) and scored 111 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 152.05. His standout performance was a 38-ball 74 against the Dubai Capitals—a sister franchise of  Delhi Capitals, who are also currently in contention for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Riley Meredith

Australia’s Riley Meredith could be a solid bowling option for MI. He has previously represented the franchise in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, although his performances then were below expectations. However, the fast bowler appears to be in much better form this time around.

Playing for Islamabad United in PSL 2025, he picked up four wickets in as many matches at an average of 31, maintaining an economy rate of under nine. Following the political issues, Meredith has exited the PSL and is now available to be picked as an unavailability replacement in the IPL.

Earlier this year, Meredith played a key role in Hobart Hurricanes’ title-winning campaign in the Big Bash League 2025. He finished as their highest wicket-taker and third overall in the tournament, claiming 16 wickets from 10 matches. His standout performance came in the final against Sydney Thunder, where he delivered a match-winning spell of 3/17. If there’s an available overseas slot, he could even step in for Deepak Chahar, who hasn’t been in top form this season.

