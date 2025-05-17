News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Kusal Mendis is among the many partial replacement players in IPL 2025, which is starting after a break due to the India-Pakistan war.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Gujarat Titans New Hire Leaves Kitbag in Pakistan, Gets It Home Delivered Ahead of IPL 2025 Stint

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 17, 2025 - 3 min read

He was playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 and had to rush back home when the tension between India and Pakistan escalated.

Kusal Mendis is among the many partial replacement players in IPL 2025, which is starting after a break due to the India-Pakistan war.

Newly-recruited Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis has shared an interesting story about his kitbag. Mendis, playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, had to rush back home when the tension between India and Pakistan escalated.

He couldn’t take his kitbag and was left in Pakistan, where the matches happened before the suspension. When nothing worked to retrieve his kitbag, and his participation in IPL 2025 was in jeopardy, a Sri Lankan in Pakistan flew from Pakistan to Colombo to hand Mendis his kitbag and help him prepare for IPL, as revealed by the player on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Unfortunately when I Had to leave OfficialPSL suddenly I had to leave my kitbag behind, Tried everything to get it down to join ipl but nothing worked, when this amazing Sri Lankan Mr. Wayne who is living in Pakistan, flew all the way to colombo to bring my kitbag amazing human.”

This was a nice act by the Sri Lankan, for he travelled a long way just for a kitbag, but ensured that Mendis didn’t have any issues with his maiden IPL stint. This confirms that Mendis will join the GT camp soon and prepare for the playoffs.

Kusal Mendis came as a replacement for Jos Buttler

Kusal Mendis is among the many partial replacement players in IPL 2025, which is starting after a break due to the India-Pakistan war. The culmination of the tournament has been delayed by a few days, meaning several overseas players will be unavailable for the final round.

ALSO READ:

That is also the case with Jos Buttler, who will miss the playoffs since he has an ODI series against the West Indies at home. Hence, GT have replaced him with Mendis, who will be available for the playoffs.

This will be Mendis’ first IPL stint and will likely get into the XI immediately and take that No.3 spot in Buttler’s absence. However, he might be under immense pressure since he will come at a crucial stage in do-or-die games.

That he has never played an IPL game before just makes things more arduous for the Sri Lankan batter, who has big shoes to fill. Buttler’s absence will be a disadvantage for the Gujarat Titans, but Mendis has a chance to shine and boost his chances of getting sold in the next IPL auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

GT
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Kusal Mendis
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

rcb vs kkr weather report chinnaswamy bengaluru weather ipl match today

RCB vs KKR Weather Report: Latest Bengaluru Rain Updates, Chinnaswamy Pitch Report For IPL 2025 Clash

5:50 pm
CX Staff Writer
Will CSK Captain MS Dhoni Play His Last Ever Match Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025?

Will MS Dhoni Play His Last Ever Match Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025?

He has scored 180 runs in 12 matches in IPL 2025 so far.
5:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
Star South African Duo Faf du Plessis Tristan Stubbs Rejoin Delhi Capitals For Remainder of IPL 2025

Star South African Duo Rejoin Delhi Capitals For Remainder of IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals are in contention for the IPL 2025 playoffs.
5:13 pm
Disha Asrani
Jonny Bairstow will be a like-for-like replacement for Ryan Rickelton in the Mumbai Indians line-up for IPL 2025.

Rumoured to Join Mumbai Indians For IPL 2025, Veteran Player Makes a Solid Impression in County Championship 

He scored 89 runs in the recent fixture against Surrey.
4:44 pm
Sandip Pawar
Sunil Gavaskar Applauds Hardik Pandya For His Sensible Gesture Towards Mumbai Indians Players in IPL 2025

‘Didn’t Do That…’: Sunil Gavaskar Lauds Hardik Pandya For His Sensible Gesture Towards Mumbai Indians Players in IPL 2025

MI will play their last home game on May 21 against the Delhi Capitals.
2:29 pm
Sreejita Sen
RCB vs KKR top captaincy picks for Match 58 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 58 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 58 between RCB and KKR.
1:41 pm
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.