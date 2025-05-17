Gujarat Titans New Hire Leaves Kitbag in Pakistan, Gets It Home Delivered Ahead of IPL 2025 Stint

He was playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 and had to rush back home when the tension between India and Pakistan escalated.

Newly-recruited Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis has shared an interesting story about his kitbag. Mendis, playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, had to rush back home when the tension between India and Pakistan escalated.

He couldn’t take his kitbag and was left in Pakistan, where the matches happened before the suspension. When nothing worked to retrieve his kitbag, and his participation in IPL 2025 was in jeopardy, a Sri Lankan in Pakistan flew from Pakistan to Colombo to hand Mendis his kitbag and help him prepare for IPL, as revealed by the player on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Unfortunately when I Had to leave OfficialPSL suddenly I had to leave my kitbag behind, Tried everything to get it down to join ipl but nothing worked, when this amazing Sri Lankan Mr. Wayne who is living in Pakistan, flew all the way to colombo to bring my kitbag amazing human.”

unfortunately when I Had to leave @OfficialPSL suddenly I had to leave my kitbag behind,Tried everything to get it down to join @ipl but nothing worked,when this amazing Sri Lankan Mr. Wayne who is living in Pakistan, flew all the way to colombo to bring my kitbag amazing human. pic.twitter.com/fMU7WzD8gf — Kusal Mendis (@KusalMendis13) May 17, 2025

This was a nice act by the Sri Lankan, for he travelled a long way just for a kitbag, but ensured that Mendis didn’t have any issues with his maiden IPL stint. This confirms that Mendis will join the GT camp soon and prepare for the playoffs.

Kusal Mendis came as a replacement for Jos Buttler

Kusal Mendis is among the many partial replacement players in IPL 2025, which is starting after a break due to the India-Pakistan war. The culmination of the tournament has been delayed by a few days, meaning several overseas players will be unavailable for the final round.

ALSO READ:

That is also the case with Jos Buttler, who will miss the playoffs since he has an ODI series against the West Indies at home. Hence, GT have replaced him with Mendis, who will be available for the playoffs.

This will be Mendis’ first IPL stint and will likely get into the XI immediately and take that No.3 spot in Buttler’s absence. However, he might be under immense pressure since he will come at a crucial stage in do-or-die games.

That he has never played an IPL game before just makes things more arduous for the Sri Lankan batter, who has big shoes to fill. Buttler’s absence will be a disadvantage for the Gujarat Titans, but Mendis has a chance to shine and boost his chances of getting sold in the next IPL auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.