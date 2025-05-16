Will Romario Shepherd And Sherfane Rutherford Be Available For IPL 2025 Playoffs? Latest Update on RCB, GT Stars

West Indies' international calendar starts from May 21.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume tomorrow after a week of suspension due to conflicts between India and Pakistan. This halt postponed the IPL 2025 final to June 3. Despite international tours clashing with the IPL’s new schedule, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has permitted their players to stay for the remainder of the cash-rich league. This includes RCB’s Romario Shepherd and GT’s Sherfane Rutherford.

Romario Shepherd and Sherfane Rutherford to be Available for RCB and GT

West Indies will tour Ireland for three 50-over matches starting from May 21. They will then play three ODIs and T20Is against England from May 29. Notably, the IPL 2025 playoffs will also kick off on the same day.

However, CWI has replaced the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player, Romario Shepherd, with Jediah Blades for their upcoming ODIs. Meanwhile, John Campbell will replace Gujarat Titans’ (GT) Sherfane Rutherford in the international roster against Ireland.

On the other hand, Shimron Hetmyer will return for the England series, as his franchise, the Rajasthan Royals, are out of contention for the playoffs. The Lucknow Super Giants pacer Shamar Joseph will be available for the Ireland tour.

The availability of Shepherd and Rutherford could immensely help the current top two teams of the IPL 2025 points table. Both teams are just a win away from confirming their playoff spots.

Shepherd displayed his power-hitting abilities against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in RCB’s last fixture. His 53 not-out off just 14 balls helped the Men in Red register their first-ever double over CSK this season. He could also play a vital role for RCB in the knockouts.

Rutherford has put up 229 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 159.03 so far. In the absence of their third-highest run-getter, Jos Buttler, Rutherford could play a crucial role for the IPL 2022 champions.

The IPL 2025 will resume tomorrow with the clash between RCB and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

