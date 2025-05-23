Another Blow for RCB As Tim David Walks Off With An Injury During RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

RCB must win this match to secure a spot in the top two of the points table.

The RCB vs SRH clash is underway at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. This is Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s first clash after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumption. Since the break, they have been riddled with injuries. It also led to a change in captaincy tonight, from Rajat Patidar to Jitesh Sharma. Another latest injury concern has come fresh from the ongoing clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad as key batter Tim David walked off the field.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Top Two Qualification Scenarios: Can RCB, GT, PBKS or MI Seal a Top Spot?

Tim David injury during RCB vs SRH clash in Lucknow

Ishan Kishan played a sweep shot off Yash Dayal on the first ball of the last over of the innings. Tim David, who was fielding along the boundary rope at deep-backward square leg, came running towards fine leg. Though he saved three extra runs, he was unable to walk on the field due to a hamstring pull. He was taken off the field immediately. Jacob Bethell was called as a fielding substitute.

At the time of filing this report, SRH completed their 20 overs with a score of 231/6. Ishan Kishan was the top player with 94 not out off 48 balls. For RCB, Romario Shepherd returned with two wickets, while as many as four bowlers picked up a wicket each.

Fans will have to wait to know if David’s injury is minor or serious. As the IPL 2025 playoffs approach, David’s presence in the squad is of growing importance. The Aussie player is one of RCB’s key finishers. In eight innings, he has remained unbeaten on six occasions while striking at 193.75. If he doesn’t come out to bat, RCB may be in a pickle as they have a huge total on the board.

ALSO READ:

RCB in IPL 2025

The Bengaluru outfit has done well this season, having qualified before the end of their league stage. They have won eight of their 12 games, one of which was a washout.

RCB now aims to finish in the top spots of the points table to earn an added advantage in the IPL 2025 playoff stage. They need to win both of their remaining fixtures (the ongoing game against SRH and Lucknow Super Giants on May 27) to claim the top spot. Notably, two other teams are also in contention for the same.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.