We look at the strongest RCB playing XI for the IPL 2025 playoffs, consisting Phil Salt and Josh Hazlewood.
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Strongest Playing XI for IPL 2025 Playoffs: Who Opens With Virat Kohli? Will Josh Hazlewood Play?

Last updated: May 23, 2025 - 3 min read

The playoffs will bring fresh challenges for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

We look at the strongest RCB playing XI for the IPL 2025 playoffs, consisting Phil Salt and Josh Hazlewood.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been among the most consistent teams in IPL 2025 and qualified for the playoffs. They have played exceptional cricket throughout the season and defeated most teams on their way.

However, the playoffs will bring fresh challenges for the Bengaluru-based franchise, for they will be without a few first-choice players. While they have announced replacements for those missing players, it’s hard to replicate the quality they bring.

Here, we look at RCB’s strongest playing XI for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Openers

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt will likely open the innings for RCB in the playoffs. Both have formed a successful opening pair and exploited the powerplay early on.

There were doubts over Phil Salt’s availability, but he is not in England’s ODI squad against the West Indies and will play all games. Hence, the opening combination will remain the same, which is a big boost for RCB.

ALSO READ:

Middle order

Since Devdutt Padikkal is absent, RCB might play Mayank Agarwal, named Padikkal’s replacement, at No.3. Rajat Patidar will continue at No.4, followed by Jitesh Sharma at No.5.

These two have done well in patches this season, but would want to be more consistent in crunch games. Further, Tim David will occupy the No.6 spot, with Romario Shepherd after him at No.7 in the RCB playing XI.

These two have been blistering against pacers this season and will lengthen the batting. Shepherd’s inclusion makes batting long and provides an additional pace-bowling option to the team.

Spinners

Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma will form the spin attack in the RCB playing XI. Krunal has been a wicket-taker, while Suyash has bowled tight lines to cramp batters across phases.

Krunal also brings the batting value and can be promoted up in the order if a few early wickets fall, like against Delhi Capitals (DC) earlier in the season. Meanwhile, Suyash will be used as an impact player, and the team expects him to churn out economical spells.

Pacers

The pace trio will be Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal. Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood are powerplay specialists, who give a few overs at the death, while Dayal bowls overs across phases, including death overs.

Hazlewood’s availability was in doubt, but he has been cleared to join the team and should be available for the playoffs. He has been working to recover from a shoulder injury in Brisbane.

These three have successfully helped RCB get stability in the bowling department by doing their jobs most of the time. Hazlewood’s availability makes this bowling attack more formidable.

RCB Strongest Playing XI for IPL 2025 Playoffs

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

