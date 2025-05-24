Who Will Bat at No.3 For India in Tests Against England? Exploring the Options

Two batters have the best chances of claiming the vacant No.3 spot in India's Test team.

With the BCCI announcing India’s 18-member squad for the upcoming five-Test series in England, all eyes are now on one burning question: who will occupy the all-important No. 3 position in the batting order? The retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have left massive voids in India’s top order, and the team’s transitional phase under new Test captain Shubman Gill presents both a challenge and an opportunity.

Among the contenders, two names stand out for the No. 3 spot — Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan — both included in the squad with contrasting career trajectories. While one is making a comeback after a seven-year absence, the other is looking to break into the red-ball setup for the first time.

Second Chance for Karun Nair

Karun Nair’s Test career has been brief but dramatic. His unbeaten 303 against England in 2016 — making him only the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple century in Tests — is etched in cricketing memory. However, he lost his place shortly after and has been on the fringes since. His recall to the Test side is seen as a reward for strong domestic performances and his experience in handling pressure at the highest level.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar acknowledged this during the squad announcement, saying, “With Virat not there, clearly we’re lacking a bit of experience. We felt Karun’s experience could help. He has played international cricket, and he has performed in domestic cricket. This is a reward for his consistency.”

He capped off the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season as the fourth highest run-getter with 863 runs at an average of 53.93, including four centuries and two fifties. He carried his superb form forward into the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well, amassing 779 runs at a staggering average of 389.50. Moreover, he had a County stint recently and he flourished in that as well.

At 32, Nair offers both the experience and composure needed at one-down, a position that often becomes the first line of defence in testing English conditions. His technique is built for longer innings, and with conditions in places like Headingley and Lord’s offering early seam and swing, his temperament could be India’s best bet.

Sai Sudharsan: The Rising Star

On the other side of the spectrum is Sai Sudharsan, a 23-year-old left-hander whose rise has been meteoric. A consistent performer in the IPL, Sudharsan has already proven his mettle in England during his county stint with Surrey. His adaptability to different formats and conditions has impressed many, and his inclusion in the Test squad signals the selectors’ intent to build a side for the future.

Although his technique and temperament are considered suitable for the longer format, Sudharsan averages below 40 after 29 first-class games. It is in white-ball cricket mostly where he has enjoyed most of his success. But he is young and has improved a lot over the past couple of years. So, it is also necessary to look a little beyond the stats.

However, making the leap from limited-overs success to Test match resilience, especially in foreign conditions, is a tough ask. Sudharsan might well be groomed for the role, but whether India will risk a debutant at such a vital position in the absence of established seniors remains to be seen.

What About KL Rahul and Shubman Gill?

KL Rahul is another name that has naturally popped up in the debate for the No. 3 spot. However, India are likely to continue with him as an opener. Rahul’s performances at the top, especially during tours to Australia and England, have been crucial. With Rohit Sharma retiring from Tests, Rahul’s seniority and experience as a Test opener become indispensable.

Shubman Gill, now captain, is expected to bat at No. 4 — the position long held by Kohli. Gill has already been tested there in recent series and possesses the compact game and mindset needed to handle that role in the long term.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, despite being in the squad, is viewed more as a backup opener than a candidate for the No. 3 slot.

The Verdict

Considering all factors — match experience, overseas exposure, form, and team balance — Karun Nair appears to be the front-runner to bat at No. 3 in the initial matches of the series. His ability to grind out runs, combined with his understanding of Test match tempo, puts him ahead of Sudharsan for now.

That said, Sai Sudharsan remains a compelling long-term prospect. If Nair fails to deliver in the first couple of Tests, don’t be surprised if India turn to the young left-hander to infuse some freshness into the middle order.

As India embarks on a new chapter under Shubman Gill’s leadership, the No. 3 position could well define the tone of their campaign in England, and perhaps the future of Indian Test cricket.