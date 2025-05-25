News
Have CSK Found MS Dhoni’s Successor With Wildcard IPL 2025 Replacement Choice Urvil Patel
indian-premier-league-ipl

Have CSK Found MS Dhoni’s Successor With Wildcard IPL 2025 Replacement Choice?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 25, 2025 - 3 min read

Urvil made a great impression in his debut match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Have CSK Found MS Dhoni’s Successor With Wildcard IPL 2025 Replacement Choice Urvil Patel

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might have found a future star in Urvil Patel. He came in as a replacement for Vansh Bedi, who was ruled out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a ligament injury in his left ankle. Urvil, a wicketkeeper and batter from Gujarat, was signed for Rs 30 lakh. He was previously part of the Gujarat Titans squad in IPL 2023, though he did not get a chance to play. However, he is well known for scoring the joint-fastest T20 century by an Indian.

Urvil made a great impression in his debut match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. He scored 31 runs off just 11 balls, hitting four sixes and a four. His quick knock helped CSK win the match and showed that he is comfortable playing on the big stage. In his second match, though, he was dismissed for zero against Rajasthan Royals. Still, his performance against KKR showed that he has the ability to make an impact.

CSK will likely keep him for the next season. While MS Dhoni has not said anything about retiring or whether he will play in IPL 2026, Urvil could be a good option going forward. Currently, the team only has Devon Conway as a wicketkeeper, so having Urvil adds depth to the squad.

ALSO READ:

Urvil Patel Showing Early Promise at CSK

In a press conference before the match against GT, CSK assistant coach Sridharan Sriram was asked whether Urvil is being trained as Dhoni’s replacement. Sriram said it is too early to say, but praised Urvil’s talent. He said Urvil is fearless, has fast hands, and his wicketkeeping is a bonus. As a batter, he definitely adds value. He has only played two games so far, so the team does not want to put too much pressure on him, but they believe he has a bright future.

“Urvil is an amazing talent—fearless, fast hands, and being a keeper helps. Whether we’re grooming him to be the next wicketkeeper is still too early to say. But as a batsman, he definitely adds value. He’s only played 2 games so far, so we don’t want to hype him up too much, but we know he’s a phenomenal talent with a bright future,” said Sriram.

With Dhoni’s future still uncertain, Urvil Patel’s arrival has given CSK a promising option to look forward to in the coming seasons.

