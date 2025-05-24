News
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Punjab Kings Top Two finish IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Punjab Kings Top 2 Hopes Take Massive Hit After DC Loss: RCB Ahead Again to Finish in Top 2 of IPL 2025 Points Table

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: May 24, 2025 - 5 min read
Punjab Kings Top Two finish IPL 2025

Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) hopes of finishing in the top two of the IPL 2025 playoffs took a significant hit after their defeat to Delhi Capitals on May 24. With the loss, PBKS’ top two chances have reduced a lot, and now they must win their last match against Mumbai Indians and rely on other results going in their favor to finish in a strong position on the points table. In this article, we analyze how the loss affects PBKS’ top two chances and what they need to do to secure a place in the playoffs.

ALSO READ: 3 More Key Players Could Be Unavailable For RCB in Playoffs

PBKS Current Points Table Position After SRH Loss

PBKS’ loss to DC leaves them with 17 points from 13 matches. They still have one game remaining — against Mumbai Indians on May 26. However, PBKS’ defeat to DC has put them in a dicey situation in the race for the top two spots. They are now relying on RCB to lose against LSG and they also have to win their last match against MI anyhow.

Updated IPL 2025 points table

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Gujarat Titans (Q)13940018+0.602
Punjab Kings (Q)13840117+0.327
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)13840117+0.255
Mumbai Indians (Q)13850016+1.292
Delhi Capitals (E)14760113+0.011
Lucknow Super Giants (E)13670012-0.337
Kolkata Knight Riders (E)13560212+0.193
Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)13570111-1.740
Rajasthan Royals (E)14410008-0.549
Chennai Super Kings (E)13310006-1.030

What PBKS Need to Do to Finish Top Two

Despite the loss against DC, PBKS still has a chance to finish in the top two, but they will need to win their final fixture against MI to do so. Here’s what PBKS needs:

  • Win the Remaining Match: A victory over MI will take RCB to 19 points, which still gives them a solid chance of finishing in the top two.
  • Hope for Other Teams to Slip: If PBKS win, they will need RCB to drop points in their final match against LSG.
  • NRR Could Be Crucial: While RCB’s Net Run Rate (NRR) is currently +0.255, which is lower than PBKS’ NRR, it could play a pivotal role if they finish tied on points with PBKS. A big win over LSG might help RCB to beat PBKS for top two finish. So, PBKS will hope that RCB lose this match or they don’t win by a significant margin, while also winning their own match against MI.

How the DC Loss Impacts PBKS’ Top Two Hopes

The defeat to DC has made the last match against MI a must-win encounter for Punjab Kings. They were hoping to secure a top two finish with at least one win, but now with 17 points, their fate depends on how RCB perform. Their top two probability has dropped slightly, and now, they need a few results to go their way.

IPL 2025 Top Two Chances Percentages (Updated May 23 after RCB vs SRH)

Team Current Record Top 2 Chance
GT (#1) 9W – 4L – 0NR 79.4%
RCB(#2) 8W – 4L – 1NR 50.7%
PBKS (#3) 8W – 4L – 1NR 38.2%
MI (#4) 8W – 5L – 0NR 12.2%
DC (#5) 7W – 6L – 1NR Eliminated
KKR (#6) 5W – 6L – 2NR Eliminated
LSG (#7) 6W – 7L – 0NR Eliminated
SRH (#8) 4W – 7L – 1NR Eliminated
RR (#9) 4W – 10L – 0NR Eliminated
CSK (#10) 3W – 9L – 0NR Eliminated

Can PBKS Still Finish Top Two?

Yes, Punjab Kings can still finish in the top two, but the chances have reduced by a lot now after the defeat to Delhi Capitals. With their current standing, PBKS has to win their last match against MI, and even then, they must hope that RCB falter in their remaining game against LSG.

If PBKS wins their game, they can reach 19 points and have a solid chance of finishing in the top two. However, any slip-up will likely see them drop out of the top spots, as GT and RCB are also vying for the same position.

ALSO READ:

Where Will PBKS Finish in the Points Table?

After the loss to DC, PBKS is currently in the second position with 17 points. However, they must still play MI, who are also in the playoff race. A win in this match will likely guarantee them a top two finish, securing a direct entry into Qualifier 1.

If PBKS fails to win, they may drop to 3rd or even 4th, depending on the results of GT and RCB. However, PBKS is still mathematically qualified for the playoffs, and their NRR gives them a slight advantage if they finish tied with any other teams.

Cricket
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Playoffs
PBKS
Punjab Kings
RCB
CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer

