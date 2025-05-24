Punjab Kings Top 2 Hopes Take Massive Hit After DC Loss: RCB Ahead Again to Finish in Top 2 of IPL 2025 Points Table

Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) hopes of finishing in the top two of the IPL 2025 playoffs took a significant hit after their defeat to Delhi Capitals on May 24. With the loss, PBKS’ top two chances have reduced a lot, and now they must win their last match against Mumbai Indians and rely on other results going in their favor to finish in a strong position on the points table. In this article, we analyze how the loss affects PBKS’ top two chances and what they need to do to secure a place in the playoffs.

PBKS Current Points Table Position After SRH Loss

PBKS’ loss to DC leaves them with 17 points from 13 matches. They still have one game remaining — against Mumbai Indians on May 26. However, PBKS’ defeat to DC has put them in a dicey situation in the race for the top two spots. They are now relying on RCB to lose against LSG and they also have to win their last match against MI anyhow.

Updated IPL 2025 points table

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Gujarat Titans (Q) 13 9 4 0 0 18 +0.602 Punjab Kings (Q) 13 8 4 0 1 17 +0.327 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 13 8 4 0 1 17 +0.255 Mumbai Indians (Q) 13 8 5 0 0 16 +1.292 Delhi Capitals (E) 14 7 6 0 1 13 +0.011 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.337 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 13 5 6 0 2 12 +0.193 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 13 5 7 0 1 11 -1.740 Rajasthan Royals (E) 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.549 Chennai Super Kings (E) 13 3 10 0 0 6 -1.030

What PBKS Need to Do to Finish Top Two

Despite the loss against DC, PBKS still has a chance to finish in the top two, but they will need to win their final fixture against MI to do so. Here’s what PBKS needs:

Win the Remaining Match : A victory over MI will take RCB to 19 points, which still gives them a solid chance of finishing in the top two.

: A victory over MI will take RCB to 19 points, which still gives them a solid chance of finishing in the top two. Hope for Other Teams to Slip : If PBKS win, they will need RCB to drop points in their final match against LSG.

: If PBKS win, they will need RCB to drop points in their final match against LSG. NRR Could Be Crucial: While RCB’s Net Run Rate (NRR) is currently +0.255, which is lower than PBKS’ NRR, it could play a pivotal role if they finish tied on points with PBKS. A big win over LSG might help RCB to beat PBKS for top two finish. So, PBKS will hope that RCB lose this match or they don’t win by a significant margin, while also winning their own match against MI.

How the DC Loss Impacts PBKS’ Top Two Hopes

The defeat to DC has made the last match against MI a must-win encounter for Punjab Kings. They were hoping to secure a top two finish with at least one win, but now with 17 points, their fate depends on how RCB perform. Their top two probability has dropped slightly, and now, they need a few results to go their way.

IPL 2025 Top Two Chances Percentages (Updated May 23 after RCB vs SRH)

Team Current Record Top 2 Chance GT (#1) 9W – 4L – 0NR 79.4% RCB(#2) 8W – 4L – 1NR 50.7% PBKS (#3) 8W – 4L – 1NR 38.2% MI (#4) 8W – 5L – 0NR 12.2% DC (#5) 7W – 6L – 1NR Eliminated KKR (#6) 5W – 6L – 2NR Eliminated LSG (#7) 6W – 7L – 0NR Eliminated SRH (#8) 4W – 7L – 1NR Eliminated RR (#9) 4W – 10L – 0NR Eliminated CSK (#10) 3W – 9L – 0NR Eliminated

Can PBKS Still Finish Top Two?

Yes, Punjab Kings can still finish in the top two, but the chances have reduced by a lot now after the defeat to Delhi Capitals. With their current standing, PBKS has to win their last match against MI, and even then, they must hope that RCB falter in their remaining game against LSG.

If PBKS wins their game, they can reach 19 points and have a solid chance of finishing in the top two. However, any slip-up will likely see them drop out of the top spots, as GT and RCB are also vying for the same position.

Where Will PBKS Finish in the Points Table?

After the loss to DC, PBKS is currently in the second position with 17 points. However, they must still play MI, who are also in the playoff race. A win in this match will likely guarantee them a top two finish, securing a direct entry into Qualifier 1.

If PBKS fails to win, they may drop to 3rd or even 4th, depending on the results of GT and RCB. However, PBKS is still mathematically qualified for the playoffs, and their NRR gives them a slight advantage if they finish tied with any other teams.

