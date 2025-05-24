Punjab Kings Top 2 Hopes Take Massive Hit After DC Loss: RCB Ahead Again to Finish in Top 2 of IPL 2025 Points Table

Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) hopes of finishing in the top two of the IPL 2025 playoffs took a significant hit after their defeat to Delhi Capitals on May 24. With the loss, PBKS’ top two chances have reduced a lot, and now they must win their last match against Mumbai Indians and rely on other results going in their favor to finish in a strong position on the points table. In this article, we analyze how the loss affects PBKS’ top two chances and what they need to do to secure a place in the playoffs.
PBKS’ loss to DC leaves them with 17 points from 13 matches. They still have one game remaining — against Mumbai Indians on May 26. However, PBKS’ defeat to DC has put them in a dicey situation in the race for the top two spots. They are now relying on RCB to lose against LSG and they also have to win their last match against MI anyhow.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|13
|9
|4
|0
|0
|18
|+0.602
|Punjab Kings (Q)
|13
|8
|4
|0
|1
|17
|+0.327
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|13
|8
|4
|0
|1
|17
|+0.255
|Mumbai Indians (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|+1.292
|Delhi Capitals (E)
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|13
|+0.011
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|-0.337
|Kolkata Knight Riders (E)
|13
|5
|6
|0
|2
|12
|+0.193
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|13
|5
|7
|0
|1
|11
|-1.740
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|8
|-0.549
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|6
|-1.030
Despite the loss against DC, PBKS still has a chance to finish in the top two, but they will need to win their final fixture against MI to do so. Here’s what PBKS needs:
The defeat to DC has made the last match against MI a must-win encounter for Punjab Kings. They were hoping to secure a top two finish with at least one win, but now with 17 points, their fate depends on how RCB perform. Their top two probability has dropped slightly, and now, they need a few results to go their way.
|Team
|Current Record
|Top 2 Chance
|GT (#1)
|9W – 4L – 0NR
|79.4%
|RCB(#2)
|8W – 4L – 1NR
|50.7%
|PBKS (#3)
|8W – 4L – 1NR
|38.2%
|MI (#4)
|8W – 5L – 0NR
|12.2%
|DC (#5)
|7W – 6L – 1NR
|Eliminated
|KKR (#6)
|5W – 6L – 2NR
|Eliminated
|LSG (#7)
|6W – 7L – 0NR
|Eliminated
|SRH (#8)
|4W – 7L – 1NR
|Eliminated
|RR (#9)
|4W – 10L – 0NR
|Eliminated
|CSK (#10)
|3W – 9L – 0NR
|Eliminated
Yes, Punjab Kings can still finish in the top two, but the chances have reduced by a lot now after the defeat to Delhi Capitals. With their current standing, PBKS has to win their last match against MI, and even then, they must hope that RCB falter in their remaining game against LSG.
If PBKS wins their game, they can reach 19 points and have a solid chance of finishing in the top two. However, any slip-up will likely see them drop out of the top spots, as GT and RCB are also vying for the same position.
After the loss to DC, PBKS is currently in the second position with 17 points. However, they must still play MI, who are also in the playoff race. A win in this match will likely guarantee them a top two finish, securing a direct entry into Qualifier 1.
If PBKS fails to win, they may drop to 3rd or even 4th, depending on the results of GT and RCB. However, PBKS is still mathematically qualified for the playoffs, and their NRR gives them a slight advantage if they finish tied with any other teams.
