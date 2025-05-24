RCB Drops Major Hint on Star Overseas Player Joining Team Ahead of LSG Clash and IPL 2025 Playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) dropped a major hint on Josh Hazlewood joining the franchise ahead of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clash and the subsequent Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) playoffs.

Notably, the Aussie had gone back to Australia during the one-week IPL suspension and was rehabbing from a shoulder niggle. He was expected to join RCB for the playoffs but a recent post by RCB hint that he might have arrived a bit early than expected.

Check the RCB post below.

Lost and Found 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jthyWfoC8o — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 24, 2025

Josh Hazlewood in IPL 2025

Hazlewood has been critical for RCB in IPL 2025 and is the leading wicket-taker for the franchise. So far in 10 games, he has taken 18 wickets at an average of 17.27 and an economy of 8.44.

With his arrival, it will be a big boost for RCB for their final clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 27 and as they set their sights on a top-two finish and get two attempts at qualifying for the summit clash.

ALSO READ:

Can RCB finish in top two?

RCB’s playoff hopes took a hit after their loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last night. Sliding from second to third in the standings with 17 points from 13 matches, their chances of securing a top-two finish now hinge on other match results. To stay in contention, RCB must win their final game and rely on favorable outcomes from other teams.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) need to lose at least one of their remaining two matches and alternatively, losses by either Gujarat Titans or Mumbai Indians in their last fixtures could also work in RCB’s favour.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.