RCB Star Leaves IPL 2025 Early, Set To Miss LSG Clash Crucial to Top Two Chances

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced a major setback to their chances of a top-two finish in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) after Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi left abruptly.

He confirmed the news via a post on his official Instagram handle.

Ngidi wrote, “A dissapointing way to leave the campaign, but cant put into words how much the support and love from RCB and the fans has meant to me backing the boys all the way, Thank you RCB FAM.”

Notably, Ngidi was initially expected to leave after the final league stage game and was supposed to be unavailable for the playoffs stage since he has been named in the South Africa squad slated to take on Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC 2025 Final), from June 11.

RCB have also signed Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani as a temporary replacement for the Proteas.

How can RCB end with a top-two finish?

RCB’s defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last night has weakened their chances of securing a top-two spot in the standings. Dropping from second to third with 17 points from 13 matches, they now depend on other match outcomes to keep their hopes alive. For RCB to stay in contention, they must win their final game while hoping Punjab Kings (PBKS) lose at least one of their remaining two matches. Alternatively, losses by either Gujarat Titans or Mumbai Indians in their last fixtures could also work in RCB’s favour.

