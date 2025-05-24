Why Is Yuzvendra Chahal Not In Punjab Kings Playing XI For PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Clash?

The legspinner has 14 wickets from 12 matches in IPL 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal has been left out of Punjab Kings (PBKS) playing XI for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash of the league stage against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

Chahal has been replaced by Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who missed out on the other two games in the league phase as he was yet to return from home after the league was suspended on May 9.

No Yuzvendra Chahal in playing XI for PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 clash

Stoinis has played nine matches for PBKS in the league so far and has scored 82 runs at a strike rate of 167.34. He has also bowled around 12 odd overs but hasn’t been able to pick up a single wicket.

The game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals is a replay of the abandoned league match in Dharamsala on May 8. Audiences and all of the personnel were evacuated from the HPCA Stadium on that day after tensions between India and Pakistan escalated across the border.

Delhi Capitals, despite beginning the season with four wins a row, have fallen on the wayside and have failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Their batting successes combined with collective bowling efforts were key to their early-season form, but the failures of their top-order saw them losing steam.

They were lucky to escape with a point against Sunrisers Hyderabad after being restricted to 133/7 in 20 overs in Hyderabad. Their playoffs contenders Mumbai Indians extinguished whatever little hopes they had for qualification with a thumping 59-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium.

PBKS qualify for playoffs, in race for top-two finish

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, are in contention for a finish in the top two places in the table.

Despite losing three matches and one match being scrapped due to rain, Shreyas Iyer’s side have been fluent with their performances and have consistently aced all their departments despite few loose ends still left hanging.

If they beat DC today, PBKS will go top of the table with one more game in hand. Their final league match is against MI at the Sawai Mansingh in Jaipur on Monday (May 26).

