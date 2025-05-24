Will Axar Patel Play The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match Today?

DC will play their last match of IPL 2025 tonight.

There is uncertainty over the participation of the Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Previously, he missed their last match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) due to illness. Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis led the side in his absence.

Will Axar Patel play in PBKS vs DC clash?

Matthew Mott, the assistant coach of DC, has revealed that the skipper didn’t turn up for their practice session last night. Earlier, he had also sustained a hand injury during their clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, there is still no confirmation regarding the all-rounder’s availability for tonight’s clash against his former franchise, PBKS.

“The honest answer is I don’t fully know. He’s not training today. But, we’ll find out when we get back there today. Obviously, he wasn’t well the other day. He’s had a pretty rugged time with a few different little niggle and injuries. I’m sure he’s motivated to come out and play, but we’ll probably know a little bit more tonight when we go back and see the medical stuff,” he said.

DC failed to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs

Axar Patel and Co. had started the IPL 2025 season brilliantly with four back-to-back victories. However, the squad lost their winning momentum midway through the season. They won only two out of their next eight matches, which made the way to the playoffs complicated for DC.

Their clash against MI at the Wankhede Stadium was a must-win for DC to keep their playoff hopes alive. However, with a huge 59-run loss, DC failed to make it to the playoffs. Notably, in the 17-year-long history of this cash-rich league, Delhi has qualified only five times.

However, DC will look to finish off their IPL 2025 campaign on a high. But it could be tougher than said as they will face the second-placed PBKS, led by their former captain Shreyas Iyer, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium tonight.

