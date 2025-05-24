News
Why Is KL Rahul Not in Delhi Capitals Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash?
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 24, 2025 - 2 min read
Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul was absent from their playing XI for the match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) today (May 24) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). However, his name has been included in the impact players list.

This is because DC are bowling first and using KL Rahul as an impact players allows them to play an extra pacer in Mohit Sharma. Rahul will be impacted in when DC begins their chase.

KL Rahul form in IPL 2025

The 33-year-old who joined DC after being acquired for INR 14 crores at the auction, has been their top-scorer this season with 504 runs in 12 games at an impressive average of 56 while hitting at a rate close to 150.

He has also looked in stellar form recently, hitting a century in the clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Apart from that, KL Rahul also has three fifties to his name this season.

ALSO READ:

PBKS vs DC Playing XIs and Impact Players

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Subs: Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Kyle Jamieson, Xavier Bartlett.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis (c), Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs (w), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Subs: KL Rahul, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurna Vijay, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande.

(More to follow)

