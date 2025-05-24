News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Former Punjab Kings Coach Anil Kumble Decodes What Went Wrong For RCB Against SRH in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Would Have Been Talking About a Win: Former Punjab Kings Coach Decodes What Went Wrong For RCB Against SRH in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: May 24, 2025 - 4 min read

RCB are still in contention for a top-two finish on the IPL 2025 points table.

Former Punjab Kings Coach Anil Kumble Decodes What Went Wrong For RCB Against SRH in IPL 2025

Former Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble decoded the loopholes behind the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) loss against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 last night. He feels that if one of the RCB openers could have stayed a little longer in the crease, they would have chased the mammoth target of 232.

“The start was extremely good. Though Virat Kohli was the dominant partner in the opening stand with Phil Salt, who was playing after a month and looked rusty but one of them needed to bat deep. If that had happened, we would be talking about an RCB win,” he opined.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Top Two Qualification Scenarios: Can RCB, GT, PBKS or MI Seal a Top Spot?

The former spinner also pointed out two nearly run-a-ball knocks which halted their momentum in a 200-plus run chase. Mayank Agarwal, who replaced an injured Devdutt Padikkal in the RCB camp, scored 11 off 10 balls. Designated skipper Rajat Patidar, who made a comeback from his finger injury and played as an impact player last night, also managed to put up only 18 runs off 16 deliveries.

“I also think that the 25-odd balls that Mayank and Rajat Patidar played together made it tough for RCB. But their game plan was right. The fall of wickets and Tim David’s injury didn’t help,” he said on ESPN Cricinfo Time Out.

Tom Moody on RCB’s way ahead in IPL 2025

Former SRH coach Tom Moody, who denied RCB their maiden title in the IPL 2016 final, wants the side to cover up their “wounds” quickly. He advised the team to look for the strengths in their squad before heading into the playoffs.

“I think you need to move on very quickly. I think you’ve got to patch up your wounds. Try to draw out some of the positives of this game. The opening partnership of 80, Salt back in the side, finding some form. He hit five sixes. So try to keep it upbeat, try to keep it as positive as possible. Because now is not the time for people to be second-guessing what they are doing or what their role is in the side,” he stated on the same show.

ALSO READ:

Top-Two finish chances of RCB have taken a Hit

With their loss against SRH last night, the Men in Red slipped a place in the points table and are currently seated third. This 42-run defeat also affected their net run rate, which may come into play to decide the fate of RCB after the IPL 2025 league stage ends.

If the second-placed Punjab wins both of their remaining matches and table-topper Gujarat also defeats the bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK), then RCB might miss out on a chance to secure a place in the top two.

Notably, only three teams have managed to clinch the IPL trophy after finishing third/fourth in the league stage in 17 years (Deccan Chargers in 2009, CSK in 2010, and SRH in 2016).

However, the Bengaluru outfit will look to earn a victory in their last league-stage fixture to keep their hopes alive for a top-two finish. They will go head-to-head with the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on May 27.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Anil Kumble
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Playoffs
RCB
RCB vs SRH
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Tom Moody
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

BCCI to change rules after Virat Kohli comments at RCB event

Gujarat Titans’ Star Reveals How Watching Virat Kohli’s Training Transformed Him Into IPL 2025 Run Machine

Virat Kohli had recently announced his retirement from Test cricket
4:35 pm
Samarnath Soory
Will Axar Patel Play The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match Today?

Will Axar Patel Play The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match Today?

DC will play their last match of IPL 2025 tonight.
4:24 pm
Sreejita Sen
PBKS vs DC Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

PBKS vs DC Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Today IPL 2025 Match

Punjab Kings might make a few changes to their team, while Delhi Capitals are likely to stick with the same lineup.
12:40 pm
Sagar Paul
PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings are a better side and will know the conditions better, so they should win.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 66 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

12:02 pm
Darpan Jain
Rajat Patidar has been fined INR 24 Lakhs for maintaining a slow over rate for RCB, while Pat Cummins fined INR 12 Lakhs.

Why Was Rajat Patidar, Entire RCB Team Fined 90 Lakhs While SRH Captain Pat Cummins Got Away With 12 Lakhs Fine for Slow Overrate During IPL 2025 Match?

Rajat Patidar and Pat Cummins have been fined for slow over rate.
12:07 pm
Darpan Jain
Will RCB Be Able To Replace Tim David for IPL 2025 Playoffs if He Can’t Play

Will RCB Be Able To Replace Tim David for IPL 2025 Playoffs if He Can’t Play?

With the playoffs only a few days away, RCB will be hoping the injury isn’t serious.
10:20 am
Sagar Paul
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.