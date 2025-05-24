Would Have Been Talking About a Win: Former Punjab Kings Coach Decodes What Went Wrong For RCB Against SRH in IPL 2025

RCB are still in contention for a top-two finish on the IPL 2025 points table.

Former Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble decoded the loopholes behind the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) loss against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 last night. He feels that if one of the RCB openers could have stayed a little longer in the crease, they would have chased the mammoth target of 232.

“The start was extremely good. Though Virat Kohli was the dominant partner in the opening stand with Phil Salt, who was playing after a month and looked rusty but one of them needed to bat deep. If that had happened, we would be talking about an RCB win,” he opined.

The former spinner also pointed out two nearly run-a-ball knocks which halted their momentum in a 200-plus run chase. Mayank Agarwal, who replaced an injured Devdutt Padikkal in the RCB camp, scored 11 off 10 balls. Designated skipper Rajat Patidar, who made a comeback from his finger injury and played as an impact player last night, also managed to put up only 18 runs off 16 deliveries.

“I also think that the 25-odd balls that Mayank and Rajat Patidar played together made it tough for RCB. But their game plan was right. The fall of wickets and Tim David’s injury didn’t help,” he said on ESPN Cricinfo Time Out.

Tom Moody on RCB’s way ahead in IPL 2025

Former SRH coach Tom Moody, who denied RCB their maiden title in the IPL 2016 final, wants the side to cover up their “wounds” quickly. He advised the team to look for the strengths in their squad before heading into the playoffs.

“I think you need to move on very quickly. I think you’ve got to patch up your wounds. Try to draw out some of the positives of this game. The opening partnership of 80, Salt back in the side, finding some form. He hit five sixes. So try to keep it upbeat, try to keep it as positive as possible. Because now is not the time for people to be second-guessing what they are doing or what their role is in the side,” he stated on the same show.

Top-Two finish chances of RCB have taken a Hit

With their loss against SRH last night, the Men in Red slipped a place in the points table and are currently seated third. This 42-run defeat also affected their net run rate, which may come into play to decide the fate of RCB after the IPL 2025 league stage ends.

If the second-placed Punjab wins both of their remaining matches and table-topper Gujarat also defeats the bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK), then RCB might miss out on a chance to secure a place in the top two.

Notably, only three teams have managed to clinch the IPL trophy after finishing third/fourth in the league stage in 17 years (Deccan Chargers in 2009, CSK in 2010, and SRH in 2016).

However, the Bengaluru outfit will look to earn a victory in their last league-stage fixture to keep their hopes alive for a top-two finish. They will go head-to-head with the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on May 27.

