Will RCB Be Able To Replace Tim David for IPL 2025 Playoffs if He Can’t Play
Will RCB Be Able To Replace Tim David for IPL 2025 Playoffs if He Can’t Play?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 24, 2025 - 3 min read

With the playoffs only a few days away, RCB will be hoping the injury isn’t serious.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered another setback as Tim David picked up an injury while fielding during their 42-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The incident happened in the final over of the SRH innings when David sprinted to stop a boundary on the leg side. He managed to save the run but looked uncomfortable afterward and had to walk off. Jacob Bethell replaced him for the remaining five balls of the over.

Despite the injury, David came out to bat but didn’t make an impact. He scored just one run from five balls before getting out in the 18th over. RCB were bowled out for 189 while chasing a target of 232.

Stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma said after the match that there was no update yet on David’s condition. With the playoffs only a few days away, RCB will be hoping the injury isn’t serious.

Injuries have already been a big concern for RCB this season. Rajat Patidar is still recovering from a hand injury and was only fit to bat in the last match. Phil Salt recently returned after missing games due to fitness issues. Devdutt Padikkal has already been ruled out of the season and replaced by Mayank Agarwal.

RCB will also lose Jacob Bethell soon, as he has to join the England ODI squad to face West Indies. New Zealand’s Tim Seifert will replace him before the playoffs. On the positive side, RCB are expecting pacer Josh Hazlewood to be available for the playoffs. He has been in rehab for a shoulder injury in Australia and is likely to return soon.

Yes, RCB can bring in a replacement for Tim David if he is ruled out of the playoffs.

The IPL usually allows teams to sign replacement players for overseas stars who are unavailable due to injury, illness, or national duty. Normally, this is allowed only if the issue happens before the team’s 12th match. But since the league was suspended and then resumed, the rules have been relaxed. Now, teams can sign temporary replacements even after their 12th game.

“Given the non-availability of certain foreign players due to national commitments or personal reasons or any injury or illness, Temporary Replacement Players will be allowed until the conclusion of this tournament,” the league said.

However, there is one restriction. Players signed as temporary replacements after the suspension will not be eligible for retention before the next season. This rule is meant to prevent teams from using temporary signings as a way to bypass the auction system.

