RCB Top Two Hopes For Playoffs Fall After Loss to SRH: Where Will RCB Finish in IPL 2025 Points Table?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) hopes of finishing in the top two of the IPL 2025 playoffs took a significant hit after their defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 23. With the loss, RCB’s top two chances have become increasingly slim, and now they must rely on other results going in their favor to finish in a strong position on the points table. In this article, we analyze how the loss affects RCB’s top two chances and what they need to do to secure a place in the playoffs.

RCB Current Points Table Position After SRH Loss

RCB’s loss to SRH leaves them with 17 points from 13 matches. They still have one game remaining — against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 27. However, RCB’s defeat to SRH has put them in a vulnerable position in the race for the top two spots. They are now relying on other teams to slip up, as Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) also remain contenders for the top two finish.

Updated IPL 2025 points table

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Gujarat Titans (Q) 13 9 4 0 0 18 +0.602 Punjab Kings (Q) 12 8 3 0 1 17 +0.389 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 13 8 4 0 1 17 +0.255 Mumbai Indians (Q) 13 8 5 0 0 16 +1.292 Delhi Capitals (E) 13 6 6 0 1 13 -0.019 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.337 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 13 5 6 0 2 12 +0.193 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 13 5 7 0 1 11 -1.740 Rajasthan Royals (E) 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.549 Chennai Super Kings (E) 13 3 10 0 0 6 -1.030

What RCB Need to Do to Finish Top Two

Despite the setback against SRH, RCB still has a chance to finish in the top two, but they will need to win their final fixture against LSG to do so. Here’s what RCB needs:

Win the Remaining Match : A victory over LSG will take RCB to 19 points, which still gives them a solid chance of finishing in the top two.

: A victory over LSG will take RCB to 19 points, which still gives them a solid chance of finishing in the top two. Hope for Other Teams to Slip : If RCB wins, they will need either GT or PBKS to drop points in their remaining matches.

: If RCB wins, they will need either GT or PBKS to drop points in their remaining matches. NRR Could Be Crucial: While RCB’s Net Run Rate (NRR) is currently +0.482, it could play a pivotal role if they finish tied on points with GT or PBKS. Hence, a dominant win against LSG could be key.

How the SRH Loss Impacts RCB’s Top Two Hopes

The defeat to SRH has put additional pressure on RCB’s remaining fixtures. They were hoping to secure a top two finish with at least one win, but now with 17 points, their fate depends on how other teams perform. They also dropped below Punjab Kings on NRR. Their top two probability has dropped slightly, and now, they need a few results to go their way.

IPL 2025 Top Two Chances Percentages (Updated May 23 after RCB vs SRH)

Team Current Record Top 2 Chance GT (#1) 9W – 4L – 0NR 63.1% RCB (#2) 8W – 4L – 1NR 55.3% PBKS (#3) 8W – 3L – 1NR 53.3% MI (#4) 8W – 5L – 0NR 12.2% DC (#5) 6W – 6L – 1NR Eliminated KKR (#6) 5W – 6L – 2NR Eliminated LSG (#7) 6W – 7L – 0NR Eliminated SRH (#8) 4W – 7L – 1NR Eliminated RR (#9) 4W – 10L – 0NR Eliminated CSK (#10) 3W – 9L – 0NR Eliminated

Can RCB Still Finish Top Two?

Yes, RCB can still finish in the top two, but the chances are much slimmer now after the SRH loss. With their current standing, RCB has to win their last match against LSG, and even then, they must hope that GT or PBKS falter in their remaining games.

If RCB wins their game, they can reach 19 points and have a solid chance of finishing in the top two. However, any slip-up will likely see them drop out of the top spots, as GT and PBKS are also vying for the same position.

Where Will RCB Finish in the Points Table?

After the loss to SRH, RCB is currently in the second position with 17 points. However, they must still play LSG, who are also in the playoff race. A win in this match will likely guarantee them a top two finish, securing a direct entry into Qualifier 1.

If RCB fails to win, they may drop to 3rd or even 4th, depending on the results of GT and PBKS. However, RCB is still mathematically qualified for the playoffs, and their NRR gives them a slight advantage if they finish tied with any other teams.

RCB’s playoff hopes are sealed, but their top two chances are now heavily dependent on winning their remaining match against LSG and hoping for other teams to slip up. Their performance in the last game will determine who they face in the IPL 2025 playoffs. If RCB finishes in the top two, they will have a direct entry into Qualifier 1, which offers a significant advantage in securing a spot in the final. An advantage they do have is that the fixture vs LSG is the final league game and RCB will know exactly what they require to qualify for the top two spots if it comes down to that.

RCB’s defeat to SRH has significantly impacted their hopes of finishing in the top two, but it’s not over yet. RCB still has the potential to finish in the top two of the IPL 2025 points table, but they will need to win their final match and hope for favorable results from other teams. The next few days will be critical in determining RCB’s fate in the race for the playoffs.

