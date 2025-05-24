[WATCH]: Jitesh Sharma’s Unnoticed Gesture for Ishan Kishan Wins Hearts During RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma won hearts with his gesture for Ishan Kishan during their match against the Sunrisers Hyerabad (SRH) last night in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Ishan, who played a blinder of a knock, scoring 94 off 48 balls, was profusely sweating during his knock in the middle and noticing that, Jitesh took out his own handkerchief and gave it to the SRH star.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Jitesh Sharma is giving his handkerchief to Ishan Kishan🥺🤌pic.twitter.com/FoQS7vjs52 — Ishan's🤫🧘🧡 (@IshanWK32) May 24, 2025

ALSO READ:

Ishan Kishan’s heroics help SRH beat RCB by 42 runs

Ishan Kishan’s heroics propelled SRH to a massive total of 231 for 6 in 20 overs which RCB eventually failed to chased down in the end, succumbing the contest for a comprehensive margin of 42 runs

For RCB, Virat Kohli and Phil Salt gave them a solid start with a fiery 80-run opening stand. Kohli narrowly missed out on a fifty, departing after a quickfire 43 off 25 while Salt completed his half-century, finishing on 62 off 32. After the duo departed, Jitesh Sharma (24 off 15) and Rajat Patidar (18 off 16) kept the RCB hopes alive for sometime before the SRH bowlers chipped away their batting lineup.

With the loss last night, RCB’s chances of making a top-two finish took a hit and they dropped down to third from second with 17 points from 13 games. They will now have to hope for PBKS to lose either of their remaining two games, or either of Gujarat Titans or Mumbai Indians lose their last game while getting two points in their final fixture.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.