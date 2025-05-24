News
Rajat Patidar has been fined INR 24 Lakhs for maintaining a slow over rate for RCB, while Pat Cummins fined INR 12 Lakhs.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Why Was Rajat Patidar, Entire RCB Team Fined 90 Lakhs While SRH Captain Pat Cummins Got Away With 12 Lakhs Fine for Slow Overrate During IPL 2025 Match?

Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 24, 2025 - 3 min read

Rajat Patidar and Pat Cummins have been fined for slow over rate.

Rajat Patidar has been fined INR 24 Lakhs for maintaining a slow over rate for RCB, while Pat Cummins fined INR 12 Lakhs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar and the entire RCB team have been fined for maintaining a slow over rate against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last night. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain Pat Cummins has also been fined for the same reason.

While Patidar didn’t captain in this game, he is the designated leader of RCB and gets a fine of INR 24 Lakhs. Additionally, the remaining members of the playing XI, including the impact player, have been fined INR 6 Lakhs or 25% of match fees, whichever is lesser.

It was RCB’s second offence under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, so the whole team gets a fine, unlike in the previous offence. RCB were behind the stipulated time and had to keep a fielder inside the circle for the final over as a penalty.

ALSO READ:

Hence, Yash Dayal completed the last set of the innings with only four men outside the 30-yard circle and conceded as many as 15 runs. These slow over rates are bound to happen in such high-scoring matches since bowlers need to plan and change the fields on every delivery to avoid carnage, resulting in additional time to complete each over.

Pat Cummins fined INR 12 Lakhs for a slow over rate

In the same game, Pat Cummins has been docked INR 12 Lakhs for failing to complete the overs within the allotted time. It was SRH’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, so only Cummins has been fined, that too a lower amount than the RCB captain, and not the entire XI.

SRH were forced to put an additional fielder inside the ring for the final two overs of the innings. This was their penalty for being slower than expected in completing the innings.

Fortunately, this penalty didn’t cost SRH and Cummins, as the game was already sealed by then, and only formalities were left. Eventually, SRH won the contest by a comprehensive 42-run margin to hand RCB a shattering defeat in Lucknow.

Several captains have been fined for slow over rate this season, as the BCCI has been strict regarding timings throughout this edition. These over-rate offences often happen during a league like IPL, where runs flow in each over, and a lot of chopping and changing occurs throughout the innings.

IPL 2025
Pat Cummins
Rajat Patidar
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Darpan Jain
A cricket nerd.

