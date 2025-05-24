News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
[WATCH] Umpires Declare Single Despite Karun Nair Signalling Six After Close Save Near Boundary Rope In PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl

[WATCH] Umpires Declare Single Despite Karun Nair Signalling Six After Close Save Near Boundary Rope In PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 24, 2025 - 2 min read
[WATCH] Umpires Declare Single Despite Karun Nair Signalling Six After Close Save Near Boundary Rope In PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Karun Nair pulled off an incredible save near the boundary ropes in the match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) today (may 24) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the final ball of the 15th over. Mohi Sharma bowled a back of a length delivery outside off to Shashank Singh which he pulled towards long-on and was almost going to cross the ropes before Nair managed to stop it. He almost got a really good boundary catch but his left leg seemed to touch the cushion and Nair signalled a six.

Nair was on one leg, his weight was falling to the left as he took the catch with both hands. However, from the replays, it looked like the foot didn’t step on the cushion as he overbalanced on leg and threw the ball back in. In the end, it was adjudged just a single.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

Karun Nair made a return to Indian Test team after eight years

Speaking about Nair’s personal achievement, he made his return to the Indian Test setup after eight long years, having last played back in 2017. The dynamic right-hander was earlier today named in the squad for the upcoming India tour of England, slated to be held after the culmination of the IPL 2025 in late June.

Speaking about the PBKS vs DC match, Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a brilliant half-century, scoring 53 off 34.

At the time of writing this report, the PBSK scoreboard read 180 for 7 in 18.1 overs with Marco Jansen and Marcus Stoinis currently batting in the middle.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
Karun Nair
PBKS vs DC
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Punjab Kings Top Two finish IPL 2025

Punjab Kings Top 2 Hopes Take Massive Hit After DC Loss: RCB Ahead Again to Finish in Top 2 of IPL 2025 Points Table

11:46 pm
CX Staff Writer
punjab kings record ipl 2025 shreyas iyer pbks vs dc

Punjab Kings Equal Gujarat Titans and England County Side For Unique T20 Record During IPL 2025 Clash vs Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs
11:06 pm
Samarnath Soory
RCB Star Leaves IPL 2025 Early, Set To Miss LSG Clash Crucial to Top Two Chances

RCB Star Leaves IPL 2025 Early, Set To Miss LSG Clash Crucial to Top Two Chances

10:21 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Why Is KL Rahul Not in Delhi Capitals Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash?

Why Is KL Rahul Not in Delhi Capitals Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash?

7:50 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Yuzvendra Chahal Picks Up Second IPL Hattrick, Takes Four Wickets in One Over Against CSK in IPL 2025

Why Is Yuzvendra Chahal Not In Punjab Kings Playing XI For PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Clash?

The legspinner has 14 wickets from 12 matches in IPL 2025
8:01 pm
Samarnath Soory
[WATCH]: Jitesh Sharma’s Unnoticed Gesture for Ishan Kishan Wins Hearts During RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

[WATCH]: Jitesh Sharma’s Unnoticed Gesture for Ishan Kishan Wins Hearts During RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

7:22 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.