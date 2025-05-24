[WATCH] Umpires Declare Single Despite Karun Nair Signalling Six After Close Save Near Boundary Rope In PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Karun Nair pulled off an incredible save near the boundary ropes in the match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) today (may 24) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the final ball of the 15th over. Mohi Sharma bowled a back of a length delivery outside off to Shashank Singh which he pulled towards long-on and was almost going to cross the ropes before Nair managed to stop it. He almost got a really good boundary catch but his left leg seemed to touch the cushion and Nair signalled a six.

Nair was on one leg, his weight was falling to the left as he took the catch with both hands. However, from the replays, it looked like the foot didn’t step on the cushion as he overbalanced on leg and threw the ball back in. In the end, it was adjudged just a single.

Karun Nair made a return to Indian Test team after eight years

Speaking about Nair’s personal achievement, he made his return to the Indian Test setup after eight long years, having last played back in 2017. The dynamic right-hander was earlier today named in the squad for the upcoming India tour of England, slated to be held after the culmination of the IPL 2025 in late June.

Speaking about the PBKS vs DC match, Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a brilliant half-century, scoring 53 off 34.

At the time of writing this report, the PBSK scoreboard read 180 for 7 in 18.1 overs with Marco Jansen and Marcus Stoinis currently batting in the middle.

