Punjab Kings Equal Gujarat Titans and England County Side For Unique T20 Record During IPL 2025 Clash vs Delhi Capitals

The performances from Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been nothing short of outstanding in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy and Ricky Ponting’s coaching, the two-time IPL finalists have ended a drought of 11 years to qualify for the playoffs.

In the process of doing that, they have also equalled a unique T20 record that batting units rarely achieve. PBKS have scored seven 200-plus scores while batting first in IPL 2025.

Punjab Kings equal Warwickshire Bears and GT with 206/8 in PBKS vs DC clash

To put that record into perspective, only Gujarat Titans this season and England’s county side Warwickshire Bears in T20 Blast 2022, UK’s domestic T20 tournament, have achieved this feat till date.

Against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Punjab Kings posted a total of 206/8 in 20 overs, which is their seventh 200-plus total this season.

After being put into bat first by DC captain Faf du Plessis, PBKS openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh were unable to continue their form as Arya was dismissed for six runs in the second over by Mustafizur Rahman.

However, collective efforts from rest of the batters and captain Shreyas’ 53 off 34 balls kept their scoring rate at 10 runs per over.

Marcus Stoinis finally found his rhythm in the tournament and lived up to his reputation as a big hitter with a blistering 44 not out off 16 balls which had three boundaries and four sixes to send PBKS past the 200-plus score for the seventh time.

PBKS’ fine run with the bat in IPL 2025

Out of these seven instances, PBKS have tasted victory four times while their game against KKR was washed out due to bad weather. The only time they lost was against Sunrisers Hyderabad when Abhishek Sharma’s unbelievable 141 off 55 balls blew them away at the Uppal Stadium despite setting a mammoth target of 246. SRH had mowed down the total with nine balls to spare and eight wickets in hand.

While they have incredible with the bat, PBKS proved they were a tough with the ball when they defended a paltry 111 against KKR to win by 18 runs, which is the lowest successful defence of a total in IPL history.

