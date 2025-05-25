CSK Seal Batting Future With 3 Supreme Talents Who Can Be Retained For a Combined 2.8 Crores After IPL 2025

The five-time IPL winners have one big positive in an otherwise lacklustre campaign

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a forgettable outing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), finishing last in the points table. However, the five-time IPL winners have one big positive in an otherwise lacklustre campaign – they have managed to seal their batting future with the signing of three supreme talents.

Domestic talents Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel along with overseas sensation Dewald Brevis – CSK boasts of an incredible talent pool which can be retained at just a combined cost of INR 2.8 crores.

Notably, Mhatre and Patel both joined for INR 30 lakhs each, as replacements for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Vansh Bedi respectively. On the other hand, Brevis was acquired for INR 2.2 crores as Gurjapneet Singh’s replacement.

ALSO READ:

CSK Seal Batting Future With 3 Supreme Talents – Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel and Dewald Brevis

Speaking about the CSK trio, all three players have managed to impress in the IPL 2025 season with their fearless attitude and sensational strokeplay.

Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel made their IPL debuts in the current season while Brevis has previously plied his trade his with Mumbai Indians (MI) but eventually found his rhythm in CSK colours.

The 22-year-old, in the two seasons he played for MI (2022, 2024) had an average of 23, which improved to 37.50 in IPL 2025. The Proteas played six games for CSK, scoring 225 runs at a fiery strike rate of 180, including two half-centuries too.

Mhatre and Urvil Patel has also shown their attacking intent at the top of the batting order. 17-year-old Ayush has scored 240 runs in seven games and would have also had a century in his maiden season, but missed it narrowly with a personal highest score of 94. He averaged close to 35 while hitting the ball at a blazing rate of 188.97.

Amongst the three, Urvil, however, has the highest strike-rate, hitting at an explosive 212.50. In his three games, the wicketkeeper-batter has scored 68 runs.

Despite their limited opportunities this season, the above trio has given glimpses of sheer promise and have a strong chance of being retained by CSK for next season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.