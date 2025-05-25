Rating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Player Performances in IPL 2025: Ayush Mhatre Gets 8/10, India All-rounder 1/10

The 10th-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with a thumping win over table-toppers, Gujarat Titans (GT). Playing in Ahmedabad, CSK stitched their highest total of this season – 230/5 (only their third time crossing 200 runs this season). Dewald Brevis put up a show with a 23-ball 57. Noor Ahmad and Anshul Kambhoj returned with three wickets each to help CSK win by 83 runs.

How CSK fared in IPL 2025?

CSK are the most consistent franchise in IPL history, reaching the playoffs in 12 of their 16 seasons and making a record 10 final appearances. However, this edition was arguably their worst. The five-time champions set several unwanted records, including five straight losses at their Chepauk fortress.

Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK started their campaign on a strong note with a win over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI). However, they managed only three more victories through the rest of the tournament. Injuries plagued the squad, including their designated captain. MS Dhoni stepped up to lead midway through the season.

The return of former CSK players such as Ravichandran Ashwin and Sam Curran failed to pay off. While several other veteran players underperformed, youngsters like Ayush Mhatre and Noor Ahmad emerged as bright spots. We take a look at each player and rate them on their performances in IPL 2025.

CSK Skipper MS Dhoni – 5/10

Batting in 13 innings, Dhoni could manage only 196 runs. Despite being unbeaten five times, his average stands at 24.50. His strike rate of 135.17 is also low for a finisher. Though he hit 12 boundaries and sixes apiece, he couldn’t take his team over the finish line more than once.

Talking about his captaincy, CSK won three out of nine games under his leadership, which was slightly better than Gaikwad’s record this season.

Ruturaj Gaikwad – 7/10

Before the Maharashtra batter was ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow fracture, Gaikwad was the highest run-scorer for CSK. He made two half-centuries in the five games he played. Despite a low average of 24.40, he had a decent strike rate of 150.61, which helped CSK get off to good starts. Had it not been for the injury, he would’ve been in contention for the Orange Cap.

However, Gaikwad couldn’t do his best as a captain as CSK won just one out of five games.

Ayush Mhatre – 8/10

The teen prodigy from Mumbai was undoubtedly a rising star for CSK this season. Coming in as an opener in place of the injured skipper, Mhatre made his IPL debut at the age of just 17. In seven games, he scored 240 runs at an average of 34.28 and a strike rate of 188.97.

Mhatre missed his maiden IPL century by a whisker as he amassed 94 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at their home den.

Devon Conway – 4/10

Despite scoring two half-centuries, the Kiwi batter had an underwhelming season overall. In six matches, he returned with 156 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 131.09. His knock of 52 off 35 balls in CSK’s last fixture against GT was the most rewarding.

Rachin Ravindra – 5/10

Rachin Ravindra has achieved great success in international cricket, but he hasn’t replicated the same for his IPL franchise, CSK. In eight games, he amassed 191 runs at a similar average and strike rate to his national teammate, Conway. His top score of 65 not out came in a winning cause against MI, showing great potential, but he failed to carry the momentum.

Dewald Brevis – 8/10

Coming in as a replacement mid-season, Brevis may have guaranteed his retention with the franchise. The young Protea played only six games but struck two half-centuries, including his exploits (23-ball 57) against GT. Overall, he made 225 runs at an average of 37.50 and a powerful strike rate of 180.

ALSO READ:

Rahul Tripathi – 2/10

Hailing from Ranchi, this batter was another flop show for the Super Kings. Playing his debut season for CSK, he holds an average of 11, an all-time low in his IPL career. His scores were 9, 16, 23, 5, and 2 (recent match first).

Urvil Patel – 6/10

Despite low ratings, CSK should keep an eye on another youngster, Urvil Patel. The wicketkeeper-batter made 68 runs in three games at a mind-blowing strike rate of 212.50. Alike his heroics against GT today (37 off 19 balls), Urvil can score quick cameos in the top or middle order to boost the team’s total.

Shaik Rasheed – 4/10

This 20-year-old also holds immense potential regardless of his quiet run in IPL 2025. He is a vital opener who scored 71 runs at a strike rate of 112.69. He can also roll his arm when needed.

Shivam Dube – 5/10

The 31-year-old played decently as he amassed 357 runs in 14 games. His strike rate of 132.22 was promising as he played important knocks of 30s and 40s. However, being a part of the CSK outfit for the past four seasons, he could do better.

Ravichandran Ashwin – 2/10

The return of Ash Anna was highly anticipated by the fans of the Yellow Army. However, with seven wickets in nine games and especially failures at Chepauk may lead to Ashwin’s exit from the franchise. Being a senior spinner, his average of 40.42 and economy of over nine were awful.

Ravindra Jadeja – 5/10

Out of a 17-year-long IPL career, Jadeja scored the most runs (301) this season. Though his average and strike rate dropped to 33.44 and 135.28, respectively, his contributions as an all-rounder were paramount for the team. However, both his half-centuries came on losing days for CSK. With the ball, he scalped 10 wickets at an economy rate of around nine.

Anshul Kamboj – 7/10

Alongside Mhatre, the 24-year-old Kamboj can be the future of CSK. He picked up eight wickets in as many games at an identical economy rate. He can also smash some sixes, helping CSK bat deep.

Vijay Shankar – 2/10

Vijay Shankar was another unreliable senior this season. Apart from his best knock of 69 not out against Delhi Capitals, Shankar collected only 49 runs in four games. The all-rounder did not bowl this season, lowering his returns.

Sam Curran – 2/10

This English all-rounder was another promising signing for CSK this season. His 88-run knock against his previous franchise, Punjab Kings, was the only instance when he scored in double digits. With the ball, Curran managed just one wicket in five outings.

Jamie Overton – 2/10

Another English all-rounder, Overton, had a wicketless IPL from three games. With the bat, he made 11 and four runs, remaining unbeaten on both occasions.

Deepak Hooda – 1/10

The Indian all-rounder had a poor debut for CSK. His top score of 22 out of a total of 31 runs in five innings is embarrassing. He gave away 15 runs out of the only over he bowled this season.

Noor Ahmad – 8/10

Another youngster amongst the positives for CSK is this Afghan spinner. After the GT vs CSK clash, he holds the Purple Cap for snaring 24 wickets at an economy of just over eight. So far, he’s also only the third bowler to record a four-wicket haul this season.

Matheesha Pathirana – 6/10

The Sri Lankan pacer was often humbled by the big-hitters of the league. Though he picked up 13 wickets from 12 matches, he bowled some loose balls, increasing his economy to 10.13, which was 7.68 last season.

Khaleel Ahmed – 5/10

With 15 wickets from 14 matches at an economy of under 10, Khaleel Ahmed was blowing hot and cold this season. Out of his last outings, he returned wicketless five times.

